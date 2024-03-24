^

DILG, PNP preparing for Teves return

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
March 24, 2024 | 12:00am
DILG, PNP preparing for Teves return
This photo shows a picture of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. being arrested by Timor-Leste law enforcement in Dili, East Timor.
Polícia Científica e de Investigação Criminal / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Both the Department of Justice and the Philippine National Police are making preparations to secure the detention of expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. once he arrives from East Timor where he was arrested on Thursday after months in hiding.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a chance interview during the first anniversary of the government’s Buhay Ingatan, Droga ay Ayawan flagship program at the SM Mall of Asia that, aside from the detention cells identified by the DOJ, the PNP is also preparing the areas where Teves can be temporarily detained.
“What is important now is once Teves returns, we have already prepared the area where he will be detained temporarily, so we are preparing that on the side of the PNP. There are many (possible locations),” Abalos said.
According to Abalos, he met with Assistant Justice Secretary Mico Clavano IV on Friday to discuss the details of Teves’ return.

“I went to the DOJ so that we could prepare for the arrival of Teves. His detention is very important. Of course, according to the DOJ, there are two things, either extradition or deportation, they are already preparing now,” he said.

“Congressman Teves need not worry. He will really be secured,” Abalos said.

Aside from facing murder charges for the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others on March 4, 2023, Teves is also facing other charges after he was linked to the deaths of several political foes in 2019.

Teves was arrested by members of Timor-Leste’s Scientific and Criminal Investigation Police while playing golf in Dili. There is no specific date yet when he would be brought back to the Philippines to face trial.

East Timor wants Teves out

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, during a meeting with a National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) delegation led by director Medardo De Lemos, said that their government would like to expel Teves from the country soon.

“President Horta communicated his earnest desire for the immediate resolution of the case and emphasized the importance of expeditiously removing Teves from Timor-Leste,” the NBI said in a statement.

De Lemos and his team paid a courtesy call to Ramos-Horta where he thanked the leader of East Timor for the swift action which led to Teves’ arrest.

Meanwhile, the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee is wrapping up its report on its investigation of Teves from last year.

Panel chairman Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said he is open to the possibility of still inviting Teves to another hearing, now that the latter has been arrested after fleeing prosecution.

In a dwIZ interview yesterday, Dela Rosa said he hoped the DOJ would be willing to present Teves to the Senate investigation.

“He is under the custody of the government. I don’t see any reason why the government would not allow the presence of Teves,” he said.

In last year’s hearings, senators heard from Degamo’s wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, and other witnesses about Teves’ alleged role in the killings of his political foes and in sowing terror in the province.

Teves was also allegedly involved in illegal gambling operations in Negros, senators learned during the hearings, which also exposed the alleged influence of the expelled congressman in buying off police officers there. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Emmanuel Tupas

