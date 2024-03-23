Marcos to 'exhaust legal remedies' to bring Teves back to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the Filipino public that his administration will do every thing to bring expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District lawmaker and designated "terrorist" Arnolfo Teves Jr. back to the Philippines.

Teves was arrested by Timor-Leste police last Thursday reportedly while playing golf at Dili City's Top Golf Driving Range and Bar.

"I commend the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement agencies and our international partners in the successful arrest of former congressman Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. in Timor-Leste," said Marcos Jr. in a tweet on X last Friday.

"Rest assured that the government will take all necessary actions to bring him back to the country so he can face the charges filed against him."

Teves, who is facing multiple murder charges in connection to former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo's killing, was arrested based on the International Police's (Interpol) "red notice."

Said notice is an alert for law enforcement globally to locate and temporarily detain a person pending extradition or similar legal action.

Teves is said to be under the custody of Timorese police while the National Central Bureau-Dili takes care of the former's extradition to Manila.

"I assure the Filipino people that we will spare no effort in ensuring that justice will prevail in this case," continued Marcos.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those involved in this operation for their unwavering dedication to upholding peace and order."

Teves and 12 others were earlier designated as "terrorists" by the Anti-Terrorism Council after an series alleged series of killings and harassment of Negros Oriental residents.

Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano earlier said that the agency is looking at deporting or extraditing the suspect to bring him back to local authorities.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) are set to fly to Timor Leste, also known as East Timor, on March 27 in the hopes of having Teves turned over to Philippine authorities.