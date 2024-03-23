^

Headlines

Marcos to 'exhaust legal remedies' to bring Teves back to Philippines

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 1:10pm
Marcos to 'exhaust legal remedies' to bring Teves back to Philippines
Photo of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Bongbong Marcos Jr.
Released / Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the Filipino public that his administration will do every thing to bring expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District lawmaker and designated "terrorist" Arnolfo Teves Jr. back to the Philippines.

Teves was arrested by Timor-Leste police last Thursday reportedly while playing golf at Dili City's Top Golf Driving Range and Bar.

"I commend the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement agencies and our international partners in the successful arrest of former congressman Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. in Timor-Leste," said Marcos Jr. in a tweet on X last Friday.

"Rest assured that the government will take all necessary actions to bring him back to the country so he can face the charges filed against him."

Teves, who is facing multiple murder charges in connection to former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo's killing, was arrested based on the International Police's (Interpol) "red notice."

Said notice is an alert for law enforcement globally to locate and temporarily detain a person pending extradition or similar legal action.

Teves is said to be under the custody of Timorese police while the National Central Bureau-Dili takes care of the former's extradition to Manila.

"I assure the Filipino people that we will spare no effort in ensuring that justice will prevail in this case," continued Marcos.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those involved in this operation for their unwavering dedication to upholding peace and order."

Teves and 12 others were earlier designated as "terrorists" by the Anti-Terrorism Council after an series alleged series of killings and harassment of Negros Oriental residents.

Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano earlier said that the agency is looking at deporting or extraditing the suspect to bring him back to local authorities.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) are set to fly to Timor Leste, also known as East Timor, on March 27 in the hopes of having Teves turned over to Philippine authorities.

vuukle comment

ARNOLFO TEVES

ARREST

BONGBONG MARCOS

EAST TIMOR

NEGROS

TIMOR-LESTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;All Chocolate Hills structures need to go&rsquo;

‘All Chocolate Hills structures need to go’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
All structures at the Chocolate Hills will likely be demolished to restore the protected area, Environment Secretary Maria...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Several malls and shopping establishments will have adjusted operating hours during certain days in the Holy Week but will...
Headlines
fbtw
Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Law enforcement authorities of  East Timor have arrested the expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia &ndash; report

Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia – report

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
The Philippines is the second happiest country in Southeast Asia, according to the annual World Happiness Report released...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kids advised to wear masks

Kids advised to wear masks

By Rhodina Villanueva | 5 hours ago
People, especially children, have been advised to wear face masks as a form of protection after the Department of Health (DOH)...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa declares start of summer

Pagasa declares start of summer

By Bella Cariaso | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday officially declared the start of...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos wants Army to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

President Marcos wants Army to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

By Helen Flores | 6 hours ago
Amid “emerging threats” to the country’s stability and sovereignty, President Marcos has called on the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Some developers cut through Chocolate Hills &ndash; DENR

Some developers cut through Chocolate Hills – DENR

7 hours ago
Some project developers cut through the Chocolate Hills in Bohol during the construction of their structures, Environment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with