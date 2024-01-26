Ban sought vs those who joke about bombs

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL), low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and AirAsia Philippines are seeking the help of the Philippine National Police, the Manila International Airport Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to stop people from disseminating bomb threats or jokes.

MANILA, Philippines — Local airlines are asking for help in banning persons or air passengers who make bomb threats or jokes.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL), low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and AirAsia Philippines are seeking the help of the Philippine National Police, the Manila International Airport Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to stop people from disseminating bomb threats or jokes.

In an interview with The STAR, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna and CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero said bomb jokes have a domino effect on flight schedules.

It would take two to three hours before the police would allow flights to resume after a thorough inspection of luggage and passengers, they added.

PNP-Aviation Security Group investigation chief Col. Gary Reyes yesterday said that under Presidential Decree 1727, making bomb threats or jokes is unlawful and suspects could face up to five years in prison and a P40,000 fine.

Bomb threats are also punishable under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 with a penalty of 12 years in prison.

Airlines are asking for stiffer penalties amid incidents of bomb scares last year at the Bicol International Airport on Oct. 2 and at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Aug. 18.