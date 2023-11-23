^

4 more lawmakers transfer to Lakas-CMD

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2023 | 12:00am
4 more lawmakers transfer to Lakas-CMD
This photo shows House Speaker Martin Romualdez at the 33rd Biennial Convention of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. in Manila Hotel, March 24, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The Lakas-CMD continues to gain strength at the House of Representatives, with four more lawmakers joining the administration-backed political party.

The transfer brought to 86 the members of Lakas-CMD in the 311-member chamber.

It was the party that propelled former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Fidel Ramos to Malacañang in the 2004 and 1992 elections, respectively.

Speaker Martin Romualdez administered the oath to Congressmen Conejos Panotes of Camarines Norte, Dale Corvera of Agusan del Norte, Lordan Suan of Cagayan de Oro and Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy of Caloocan City.

Aside from them, San Jose del Monte City Mayor Arturo Robes also took his oath as a new member of Lakas-CMD.

Panotes, Corvera, Cajayon-Uy and Robes were formerly with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan while Suan came from the Nacionalista Party.

“Our heartfelt welcome to our new members. We are delighted and excited to have you on board,” Romualdez said.

“With your exceptional skills, experience and dedication, we look forward to the unique contributions and perspectives you will bring to Lakas-CMD, to help the Marcos administration champion people’s interests,” he added.

Romualdez said these lawmakers’ commitment to serve the Filipinos would be a major help in the continued success of Lakas-CMD as well as positively impact their constituents nationwide.

“We will support and take care of you, and please do not hesitate to reach out to the party leadership,” he said.

