China trespasser policy worries United States

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2024 | 12:00am
China trespasser policy worries United States
This handout photo taken on March 23, 2024 and released by the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (PCG/BFAR) on March 25, 2024 shows an aerial view of BRP Datu Pagbuaya as it sails from the Philippine-held Thitu Island sheltered port, in the Spratly Islands, in the disputed South China Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

SINGAPORE — The United States has expressed concern over China’s new regulation allowing its coast guard to detain “trespassers” in the South China Sea, including in areas within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, Armed Forces chief Romeo Brawner said yesterday.

Brawner said the China Coast Guard’s new regulation was brought up during bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) - Shangri-La Dialogue here.

He said his meeting with an unnamed US official “went well” and both countries renewed commitment to the US-Philippines alliance.

Asked by journalists whether they discussed the new China Coast Guard policy, Brawner said, “Yes, we did, but again I cannot divulge (details),” adding that “both our countries were concerned about it.”

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III underscored the importance of respect for freedom of navigation guaranteed under international law, especially in the South China Sea, during his meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun here yesterday.

The two defense chiefs discussed their countries’ defense relations, as well as regional and global security issues.

“The Secretary made clear that the United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows. He underscored the importance of respect for high seas freedom of navigation guaranteed under international law, especially in the South China Sea,” according to a statement released by the US Department of Defense.

President Marcos earlier said China’s new rules were an escalation and “worrisome.”

“The new policy of threatening to detain our own citizens, that is different. That is an escalation of the situation. So, yes, it is now very worrisome,” Marcos said in an interview with Filipino reporters in Brunei on Wednesday.

Keynoted by President Marcos, the Shangri-La Dialogue – which was in its 21st edition this year – brings together defense officials from around the world to discuss critical security challenges.

Aside from Brawner, other defense and security officials from the Philippines who attended the conference were Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año. Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, chair of the Senate committee on national defense, was also part of the Philippine delegation.

SOUTH CHINA SEA
