^

Headlines

Mixed movement at the pumps seen next week

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Mixed movement at the pumps seen next week
This photo shows a pump from a gasoline station.
Edd Gumban / File

MANILA, Philippines — Mixed price adjustments in pump prices are expected next week following price hikes across all oil products last week.

Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director Rodela Romero said a rollback of P0.60 to P0.90 per liter for gasoline could be expected based on the four-day trading this week.

Meanwhile, increases of P0.40 to P0.60 per liter are seen for diesel and P0.75 to P0.90 for kerosene.

Romero said factors for these adjustments include the expectations on OPEC+ decision to continue production cut as well as seasonal demand uptick due to the forthcoming summer season.

She said US announcement of the release of millions of barrels of gasoline product from government reserves is seen to lower pump prices.

The final price adjustments will be announced by oil companies on Monday, which will take effect the next day.

vuukle comment

FUEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese business partner Guo&rsquo;s biological mom?

Chinese business partner Guo’s biological mom?

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The biological mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo could also be a Chinese, contrary to her claim during Senate hearings...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo may have lied about Filipino mother &mdash; senators

Alice Guo may have lied about Filipino mother — senators

1 day ago
Two senators said it is possible that Alice Guo's parents were both Chinese after all based on the investigation of one senator's...
Headlines
fbtw
Arrested Chinese yields hacking equipment in Makati

Arrested Chinese yields hacking equipment in Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Wednesday arrested a Chinese man for alleged possession of a firearm...
Headlines
fbtw
Free annulment proposed if absolute divorce bill fails

Free annulment proposed if absolute divorce bill fails

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Annulment should be made free of charge if the absolute divorce bill faces rough sailing at the Senate, Rep. Janette Garin...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Will the real mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo please come out?
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China trespasser policy worries United States

China trespasser policy worries United States

By Helen Flores | 40 minutes ago
The United States has expressed concern over China’s new regulation allowing its coast guard to detain “trespassers”...
Headlines
fbtw
DA execs test positive for COVID-19

DA execs test positive for COVID-19

By Bella Cariaso | 40 minutes ago
At least two ranking officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) have tested positive for COVID-19, amid a surge in cases...
Headlines
fbtw

USAID official speaks out on global biodiversity loss

By Bella Cariaso | 40 minutes ago
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has expressed alarm over global biodiversity loss, and called for massive efforts to stop the crisis and prevent its catastrophic impacts.
Headlines
fbtw
Approaching weather disturbance unlikely to affect Philippine

Approaching weather disturbance unlikely to affect Philippine

By Romina Cabrera | 40 minutes ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a weather disturbance...
Headlines
fbtw
PAMI wants Magna Carta changes

PAMI wants Magna Carta changes

By Ghio Ong | 40 minutes ago
A group of maritime schools is appealing to President Marcos to reject some provisions of the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with