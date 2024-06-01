^

CFL slammed over plan to abolish sign language unit

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2024 | 12:00am
CFL slammed over plan to abolish sign language unit
Members and allies of the Philippine Federation of the Deaf (PFD) stage a protest rally at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on June 1, 2024.
Edd Gumban / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) has slammed the Commission on the Filipino Language (CFL) over its plan to dissolve its Filipino Sign Language (FSL) Unit, which would effectively retrench its deaf personnel.

In a statement, ACT said it received information that the CFL – also referred to as the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino (KWF) – decided to abolish its FSL Unit after its personnel demanded the timely release of their salaries.

“We condemn the actions of Chairman Arthur Casanova and the newly appointed CFL commissioners’ unjust removal of all deaf personnel from the FSL Unit, following their rightful demand for timely and prompt salary payments. This action is not only inhumane but also undermines the rights and dignity of the Deaf community,” ACT said.

The teachers’ group cited Republic Act 11106 or the Filipino Sign Language Act, which states that Filipino Sign Language or FSL shall be the official sign language of the government in all transactions involving the deaf. The same law also mandates the use of FSL in schools, broadcast media and workplaces.

ACT said that RA 11106 was enacted in compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, wherein member-states committed to promote, protect, and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedom of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“Thus, national and local state agencies shall uphold respect for their (PWDs) inherent dignity, individual autonomy, and independence by guaranteeing accessibility and eliminating all forms of discrimination in all public interactions and transactions, thereby ensuring their full and effective participation and inclusion in society,” ACT said.

“The State shall also take all appropriate measures to ensure that the Filipino deaf can exercise the right to expression and opinion. Accordingly, the State recognizes and promotes the use of sign languages embodying the specific cultural and linguistic identity of the Filipino deaf,” it added.

Wth the abolition of the FSL Unit of the CFL, “the implementation of the RA 11106 will not be realized,” ACT said, “thus, depriving Deaf Filipinos of their language rights and violating the mandate of RA 7104 (Commission on the Filipino Language Act).”

“We support the fight for the protection of rights and welfare of the Filipino Deaf community and other persons with disabilities,” it added.

ACT, meanwhile, called on the administration to “ensure full implementation of the FSL Act and that services are available for the Filipino Deaf community and other persons with disabilities.”

Meanwhile, members and supporters of the Philippine Federation of the Deaf held a protest rally at Liwasang Bonifacio yesterday, to oppose the abolition of the FSL Unit of the CFL.

The group reminded the commission of its primary mandate to “develop, propagate, and preserve Filipino and other Philippine languages,” which, they said, include the Filipino Sign Language.

