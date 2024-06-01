PAMI wants Magna Carta changes

MANILA, Philippines — A group of maritime schools is appealing to President Marcos to reject some provisions of the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers that it deemed unconstitutional.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive last May 28, the Philippine Association of Maritime Institutions (PAMI) urged the President to “veto all provisions related to education and training in the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.”

The said law “proposes to safeguard the rights and welfare of seafarers which is the essence of the MLC 2006,” or the Maritime Labor Convention of 2006 “adopted by the International Labor Organization to promote the promotion of shipboard labor (seafarers).”

The group also said the law “attempts to implement the STCW Convention which is covered by an existing law implementing the said convention.” STCW stands for Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping of Seafarers “formulated by the International Maritime Organization.”

“While both MLC 2006 and the STCW Convention refer to seafarers, these conventions cover distinct areas of concern which for purposes of Philippine compliance must be covered by separate legislation,” PAMI pointed out.

“Based on the STCW Convention, those who wish to qualify as merchant marine officers must undergo sea service before they are allowed to take examination for certification; maritime students on the other hand have to take shipboard training to be considered for graduation. Clearly, therefore, students are not yet seafarers and the reason for which they take their onboard training is for them to complete their baccalaureate course,” PAMI added.

It also said the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers “goes against Article VI, Section 26(1)” of the 1987 Constitution that says “every bill passed by Congress shall embrace only one subject, which shall be expressed in the title thereof.”

The group expressed concern that the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers might “disrupt well-established delineation of mandates and expertise allocated among government agencies such as the Maritime Industry Authority and the Commission on Higher Education.”