Chinese business partner Guo’s biological mom?

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
May 31, 2024 | 12:00am
Chinese business partner Guo's biological mom?
Bamban Mayor Alice Guo attends a Senate hearing on alleged human trafficking and POGO operations on May 22.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The biological mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo could also be a Chinese, contrary to her claim during Senate hearings that her mother is a Filipina housemaid, senators said yesterday.

A Chinese national whose name appeared as an incorporator of seven companies owned by Guo’s family could be her biological mother, according to Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Hontiveros said the listed incorporators
 include Guo’s father

Jian Zhong Guo, siblings Shiela and Siemen and Lin Wen Yi.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian first floated the idea that Lin Wen Yi could be Guo’s biological mother because incorporators in a family-run business are usually related.

The senators said Guo lied during the Senate hearings when she claimed that Amelia Leal Guo was her mother.

Documents obtained by Hontiveros also show that Guo’s birth certificate was tampered with because it listed the alleged Filipina housekeeper as her mother.

“There’s a big possibility that Amelia Leal is a figment of her imagination. There is no such person. Most likely, her mother is also Chinese. I think Lin Wen Yi is the real mom,” Gatchalian said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday.

Travel records also showed that Guo’s father, Jian Zhong, traveled with Lin Wen Yi at least 170 times in a span of six years, according to Hontiveros.

“The identity of Mayor Alice’s mother is crucial to this whole saga. Are the incorporators all related? Is this one, big, dubious family business? Is Lin Wen Yi just a business partner, or the wife?” Hontiveros asked.

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate women, children and family relations committee, disclosed more “disturbing details about Guo’s family life.”

Hontiveros cited a Bureau of Internal Revenue document, which listed the birthdays and addresses of Guo’s co-incorporators within the family.

Based on Lin Wen Yi and the Guo siblings’ age, it would appear that she was just 15 years old when she gave birth to the mayor.

“Lin Wen Yi’s birth year was 1971. If she is the real mother, then she gave birth to Alice Guo at 15 years old. We also have a source who said Mayor Guo’s mother is called ‘Winnie.’ Why is this family shrouded in mystery? We will get to the bottom of this,” she said.

Hontiveros and Gatchalian said they would discuss with law enforcement authorities during the Senate executive session Guo’s alleged links to a raided Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

Guo’s shady childhood including the late registration of her birth certificate with the Philippine Statistics Authority also alarmed Sen. Loren Legarda.

Legarda, at a press briefing yesterday, said a syndicate is behind the falsification of birth certificates for those who register late and pose as fake Filipinos, the subject of a previous Senate Blue Ribbon committee investigation.

“It could be a creeping invasion. Let us not turn a blind eye on this issue, which poses a serious national security concern,” Legarda said.

