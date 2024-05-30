P21.6 million in agri damage reported due to 'Aghon'

In this handout photo taken on May 26, 2024 and released on May 27, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard, children are evacuated from a flooded area by coast guard personnel in Lucena, Quezon Province, amid heavy rain brought by Typhoon Aghon.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Aghon, the first cyclone to hit the country this year, caused over P21.6 million in agricultural damage, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

The NDRRMC reported that Aghon affected 369 farmers and fishers, and 292.9 hectares of crops in CALABARZON when it battered the country with heavy rain and strong winds.

Aghon also damaged 22 houses in Eastern Visayas.

The storm affected 51,858 people in Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

Aghon forced around 21,225 to evacuate their homes. Of those, 14,816 individuals sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers, while 6,409 stayed with relatives or friends.

The disaster agency confirmed eight deaths due to Aghon: five from CALABARZON and one from Northern Mindanao. Meanwhile, eight people were reportedly injured.

The government has distributed P6.7 million in aid to affected residents.

Aghon left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico