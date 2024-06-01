^

Headlines

President Marcos greets Vice President Sara on her birthday

Elizabeth Marcelo, Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2024 | 8:30am
President Marcos greets Vice President Sara on her birthday
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte on January 25, 2024.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday greeted Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on her birthday as rumors of their political coalition breaking up persist.

In a Facebook post, Marcos praised Sara for her service to students and teachers and urged her to continue working with him to strengthen the education sector.

“Happy Birthday, Inday Sara! Pinalalakas ng ‘yong sipag at pagmamahal sa bayan ang ating mga kabataan at kaguruan (Your diligence and love for country strengthen our youth and teachers),” the President said.

“Ipagpatuloy lang natin ito para sa isang matatag na edukasyon sa ilalim ng Bagong Pilipinas! (Let us continue this so we can achieve a strong education sector under a new Philippines),” he added.

Marcos was making a reference to the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Matatag curriculum, and which stands for Make the curriculum relevant to produce job-ready, Active and responsible citizens; Take steps to accelerate the delivery of basic education services and provision facilities; Take good care of learners by promoting learner well-being, inclusiveness learning and positive learning environment and Give support for teachers to teach better.

The Presidential Communications Office, the government’s lead communication arm, also recognized Sara’s efforts in the DepEd.

“We pray for your good health and success in the coming years. We sincerely thank you for your service to the nation, especially to the Filipino students and teachers,” the PCO said in a separate Facebook post.

Marcos and Sara won by landslide during the 2022 elections under the UniTeam alliance but recent events have triggered speculations that the coalition already has cracks.

Late last year, the House of Representatives, which is dominated by Marcos’ allies, stripped the agencies led by Duterte of confidential funds, prompting her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte to accuse the chamber of being the “most rotten” institution.

Lawmakers denied the allegation and adopted a resolution upholding the legislative chamber’s honor and integrity.

The elder Duterte has also claimed that Marcos is a drug addict, an allegation the President just laughed off.

In April, First Lady Liza Marcos caused political shockwaves when she revealed her disdain for Duterte. In a television interview, Liza said she was hurt when she saw the Vice President on TV laughing while her father was making fun of Marcos and even calling him bangag or stoned during a rally in Davao City.

Reacting to Liza’s remark, Duterte said the First Lady’s personal feelings had nothing to do with her mandate as a government official.

In a recent interview, Marcos said Liza cannot be blamed for reacting that way but maintained that the issue would not affect his working relationship with Sara.

“I think that, she (Sara), also, as a wife, understands how the First Lady feels when you have to sit there and listen to these attacks that are being made against your husband,” the President told reporters last April. 

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) also greeted its boss yesterday. “Happy birthday, VP Sara! On this special day, we honor your unmatched dedication and service to our country,” the OVP said in statement written in Filipino.

“Together with millions of Filipinos, we wish you greater strength, wisdom and inspiration to continue your advocacies for God, our country and the Filipino families,” the OVP added.

The OVP also thanked the Vice President for her “unwavering dedication and service” to the agency.

“Thank you very much for your unwavering dedication and service. May you live long (Mabuhay po kayo)!” 

No official schedule of Duterte’s engagement for the day was released by the OVP to the media.

Nonetheless, the OVP through its Disaster Operations Center distributed yesterday relief bags of non-food items to 2,000 families affected by floods in the six barangays in Lucena City, Quezon hardest hit by Typhoon Aghon.

vuukle comment

BIRTHDAY

EDUCATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P21.6 million in agri damage reported due to 'Aghon'

P21.6 million in agri damage reported due to 'Aghon'

2 days ago
Typhoon Aghon, the first cyclone to hit the country this year, caused over P21.6 million in agricultural damage, the National...
Headlines
fbtw

Risa denies sinophobia in probe of Bamban mayor

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has rebuffed claims that her Senate panel’s investigation on Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is “sinophobic,” saying her own maternal great-grandmother was Chinese.
Headlines
fbtw
PAMI wants Magna Carta changes

PAMI wants Magna Carta changes

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
A group of maritime schools is appealing to President Marcos to reject some provisions of the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese business partner Guo&rsquo;s biological mom?

Chinese business partner Guo’s biological mom?

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The biological mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo could also be a Chinese, contrary to her claim during Senate hearings...
Headlines
fbtw
China trespasser policy worries United States

China trespasser policy worries United States

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The United States has expressed concern over China’s new regulation allowing its coast guard to detain “trespassers”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AFP vows to protect fishermen from China harassment

AFP vows to protect fishermen from China harassment

By Michael Punongbayan | 3 hours ago
Filipino fishermen need not worry about China’s fishing ban or its threat to arrest foreign “trespassers”...
Headlines
fbtw
Killing of Pinoy at sea an act of war &ndash; President Marcos

Killing of Pinoy at sea an act of war – President Marcos

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The “willful” killing of any Filipino, whether military or civilian, in the country’s sovereign waters will...
Headlines
fbtw
Guilty jury convicts Trump on all 34 counts in hush money trial

Guilty jury convicts Trump on all 34 counts in hush money trial

11 hours ago
Donald Trump on Thursday became the first former US president ever convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty...
Headlines
fbtw
Donald Trump: Realtor, showman, president, criminal

Donald Trump: Realtor, showman, president, criminal

11 hours ago
Donald Trump once boasted “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with