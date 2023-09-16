^

Malacañang vows justice for slain Abra human rights lawyer

James Relativo - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 8:10pm
MalacaÃ±ang vows justice for slain Abra human rights lawyer
Litrato ni Atty. Ma. Saniata Liwliwa Gonzales Alzate
Mula sa Facebook account ni Saniata V Gonzales

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of Maria Saniata Liwliwa Gonzales Alzate, after being gunned down by still unidentified assailants in Banguet, Abra last Thursday.

Alzate was shot at least eight times while inside her parked white Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan two days ago. The gunmen were seen riding a motorcycle and immediately fled the crime scene.

"We are one with the family of Atty. Maria Saniata Liwliwa Gonzales Alzate in this time of grief, and we offer them our most sincere and heartfelt condolences," Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement this Saturday.

"We join our brothers and sisters in the legal profession in condemning the killing of Atty. Alzate, who was mercilessly gunned down in front of her home in the afternoon of 14 September 2023."

 

 

Bersamin described Alzate as a "fearless," "steadfast," and "principled" lawyer unrelenting in her pursuit of justice.

Alzate, according to National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) president Ephraim Cortez, was the third lawyer killed during the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The NUPL is currently considering the possiblity that the attack was connected to her profession, given the nature of the cases she handles.

The victim was said to have given her legal assistance sa reported vitims of illegal arrest, detention and torture allegedly perpetuated by the Philippine National Police.

She had also been providing pro-bono legal services to indigent litigants and has been serving as private prosecutor in the slaying of a teacher allegedly by a barangay chairperson.

"Her eath is a tragedy as well for the good province of Abra and for the legal profession," Bersamin added.

"We will ensure that our law enforcement agencies will work relentlessly to bring to justice those behind this heinous act. Hot pursuit operations are already ongoing, and we call upon our citizens to remain vigilant."

CHR to gov't: Protect our lawyers

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) likewise condemned the killing and joins the calls for enforcement agencies to urgently pursue the perpetuators in order to be brought to justice.

"In the midst of calls to address impunity, threats and attacks against the members of the legal profession directly affront the rule of law," stressed the commission.

"CHR has since stressed their important role: courts, lawyers, and judges are crucial in administering justice, as well as in uncovering the truth, especially for gross human rights violations."

CHR says that it's in the best interest of the state to protect lawyers to be able to dispense their duty of ensuring justice without fear of threats and retaliation.

Gonzales-Alzate is known to be the former president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Abra chapter and has been an IBP Commissioner of Bar Discipline since 2015.

