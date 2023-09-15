^

LRT-2, MRT-3 and PNR to give 'free rides' from September 16 to 20

James Relativo - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 4:56pm
LRT-2, MRT-3 and PNR to give 'free rides' from September 16 to 20
Passengers board and alight trains from various Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) stations in Manila on July 31, 2023.
Photos by Miguel de Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Various railway lines in Metro Manila and the Bicol Region are set to offer free rides starting this Saturday to next Wednesday in line with the celebration of the Peñafrancia Festival and 123rd Philippine Civil Service anniversary.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced the said "libreng sakay" this Friday, which is said to cover the LRT-2 and MRT-3 in the National Capital Region.

"In solidarity with the celebration of the Philippine Civil Service Anniversary, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) will offer free rides [to government workers] within the LRT-2 from September 18 to 20," said the LRTA-LRT2 in Filipino.

"Just show your government issued ID to avail of the libreng sakay."

 

 

The said free rides would be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the morning. It will resume in the afternoon to early evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free rides would likewise be given at the MRT-3 during the same peak hours.

"We at MRT-3 wholeheartedly joins the celebration of the Philippine Civil Service's anniversary," said Transport Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 office-in-charge Jorjette Aquino.

"The free rides we're about to offer serves as our simple thank you to all the sacrifices given by each and every government employee just to be able to perform their duties well."

 

 

The LRT-1 and Philippine National Railway lines in NCR, however, have yet to issue any declaration on the matter.

Bicolano seniors, PWDs to also benefit

Metro Manila commuters are not the only ones to benefit from the said free rides but also those from Region V.

The PNR, in a statement released last Thursday, said that it will be giving away free rides to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and passengers who are 60 years old and above.

"The [DOTr] and [PNR] will offer FREE RIDES to our fellow senior citizens and persons with disabiliities (PWDs) in celebration of the Peñafrancia Festival!" PNR said yesterday.

"The said free rides will kick-off from September 16 to 17, 2023 within the Naga - Ligao and Naga - Sipocot - Naga lines."

 

 

The Peñafrancia Festival, described by some as the biggest religious event in the Bicol Region, is a celebration of two feasts, namely the Divino Rostro (Divine Face of Jesus) and the Our Lady of Peñafrancia.

