DepEd allows schools with unfinished repairs from Typhoon Egay to implement blended learning

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 1:02pm
DepEd allows schools with unfinished repairs from Typhoon Egay to implement blended learning
This July 5, 2023 photo shows a school in Apayao affected by typhoon Egay.
DepEd Tayo Apayao

MANILA, Philippines — Schools damaged during the onslaught of Typhoon Egay that have yet to complete their repairs before the start of classes can implement blended learning, Vice President Sara Duterte said Monday.

The Department of Education chief said there will be no disruption to learning even if there are problems with facilities. 

"The Department of Education's direction no longer includes learning disruption. It's always either blended learning or in-person classes. Education will continue uninterrupted even if there are classroom issues,” Duterte said in Filipino after participating in the first day of Brigada Eskwela at a high school in Manila.

Duterte added that schools damaged by Typhoon Egay will be prioritized in the budget for school building repairs this year.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who was also at the event, said that this is the government’s “temporary solution” if facilities remain unusable.  

"When the typhoon hit, we were thinking about what we could do in a month. So far, we are doing everything within our capabilities together with the Local Government Units to fix what was damaged. The school building program continues, but our weather is a significant hindrance,” Marcos said in Filipino.

Marcos previously ordered an inventory of all damaged school facilities from Typhoon Egay, which caused at least P7-billion-worth of damages to infrastructure, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

DepEd set the opening of classes for public schools this year on August 29.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers called on the government to finish the repair of typhoon-damaged school facilities last week to ensure that students and teachers will be able to use these by the start of classes on August 29.

There are at least 559 damaged classrooms in 169 schools across nine regions following the onslaught of Typhoon Egay and other weather disturbances brought by the southwest monsoon from late July to early August.

Reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged classrooms will cost about P810 million, according to DepEd.

DepEd is currently working toward the institutionalization of its blended learning policy wherein schools will officially be allowed to temporarily shift to online and/or modular learning if needed. 

RELATED: DepEd says blended learning to be institutionalized  

Its move to make blended learning a permanent option is also in response to the shortage of classrooms and teachers in public schools, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said in a July 11 press briefing.  

Marcos vowed in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) that the government would ensure schools and facilities are retrofitted to be "climate-ready" and "disaster-proof."

A climate-ready and disaster-proof school refers to a "safe, resilient, learning-conducive, inclusive and green school infrastructure" that protects students and education personnel from disasters and climate risks, according to Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 19 s. 2023.

