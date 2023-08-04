^

Headlines

Teachers' group: Typhoon-damaged schools should be repaired before school opening

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 5:29pm
Teachers' group: Typhoon-damaged schools should be repaired before school opening
File photo of classrooms.
Freeman / File

MANILA, Philippines — A group of teachers has called on the government to speed up school repairs following the damage wrought by Typhoon Egay less than a month before classes start next school year.

There are about 169 schools across nine regions that were damaged by the combined effects of Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon, based on data from the education department.

"The immediate repair of damaged facilities must be addressed to ensure that teachers and students have safe and adequate facilities for the upcoming school year. The impact of conducive learning spaces on teaching and learning is significant," said Raymond Basilio of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, the country’s largest group of educators.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council report on August 2, there are at least 559 damaged classrooms in affected regions and 38 municipalities with destroyed educational materials, computers, and armchairs due to recent typhoons.

Reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged classrooms will cost about P810 million, according to the Department of Education.

Basilio said that the group met with its regional officers from Typhoon Egay-affected areas and found that several teachers were concerned about the potential burden on them if the damaged facilities were not immediately addressed.

Basilio also said that DepEd should improve on its apparent slow repair progress as seen in  the 2021 annual audit report from COA, which showed that out of 11,468 classrooms targeted for repair, only 2,689 — less than a quarter — were successfully repaired.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said in a briefing this week that the government is already conducting an inventory to determine the number of public schools damaged by Typhoon Egay.

DepEd set the opening of classes for public schools this year on August 29.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte identified classroom shortages as the most urgent education issue during the department’s first Basic Education Report in January. 

According to DepEd data, only 104,000 out of 328,000 education facilities (or one out of three) are still in good shape.

DepEd has been perennially short of the budget allocation needed to address the lack of adequate school facilities for its growing student population.

Duterte said in January that DepEd’s budget in 2023 will only allow it to build around 6,000 classrooms. This is only about 6.5% of the 91,000 classroom shortage it projected in August 2022.

vuukle comment

EDUCATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Hidden hate and lies: How &lsquo;covert&rsquo; political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

Hidden hate and lies: How ‘covert’ political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Content creators engaged in covert political campaigning during the 2022 elections were paid a premium for their unique ability...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

1 day ago
Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. has categorically declared the mandatory nature of the benefits granted to...
Headlines
fbtw
Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Aboitiz Group, the Cebu-based conglomerate currently led by Sabin Aboitiz, has partnered with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners...
Headlines
fbtw
Bodies of pilot, student recovered from Cessna plane crash site

Bodies of pilot, student recovered from Cessna plane crash site

6 hours ago
Apayao authorities have recovered the bodies of two passengers on board the two-seater Cessna plane that crashed while on...
Headlines
fbtw
P30 million yearly: BSP, finance chiefs highest paid government officials

P30 million yearly: BSP, finance chiefs highest paid government officials

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Executives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have dominated anew the Commission on Audit’s annual list of highest paid...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public schools to open August 29

Public schools to open August 29

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Public elementary and high schools will start the next school year on Aug. 29, the Department of Education announced yes...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 200 corporate officers face tax evasion raps

Over 200 corporate officers face tax evasion raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Over 200 corporate officers of various companies are facing criminal complaints before the Department of Justice for alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has maintained that processes were observed involving the 318-hectare reclamation project of the Waterfront...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: More Pinoys went hungry in Q2

SWS: More Pinoys went hungry in Q2

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
More Filipinos have experienced involuntary hunger in the second quarter of the year, a recent survey conducted by Social...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate sets probe on severe flooding in Luzon

Senate sets probe on severe flooding in Luzon

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Senators Joel Villanueva and Imee Marcos have filed resolutions to investigate the national government’s failure in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with