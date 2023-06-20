Lava flow from Mayon reaches 2.5 km from crater

The Mayon Volcano emits white smoke as seen from Legazpi, Albay on June 17, 2023 amid maintaining Alert Level 3 status.

MANILA, Philippines — Lava flows slowly oozing out of the Mayon Volcano have reached at least 2.5 kilometers along the Mi-isi gully, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In a Tuesday advisory, Phivolcs said that lava has flown from the summit crater as far as 2.5 kilometers and 1.8 kilometers along the Mi-isi gully in Daraga town and Bonga gully in Legazpi City, respectively.

The rocks and debris that collapsed have also been scattered up to a distance of 3.3 kilometers from the volcano's crater.

Resident volcanologist Paul Alanis has warned that if the lava flow continues unabated, this could breach the six-kilometer permanent danger zone, according to a report by The Philippine Star on Sunday.

Phivolcs has also recorded 301 instances of rockfall events, along with two occurrences of pyroclastic density currents (PDC) and one volcanic earthquake. PDCs are hazardous events that involve fast-moving streams of rock fragments, gas, and ash.

Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3 as it continues to experience magmatic unrest.

Over 20,000 people were displaced and 600 individuals sought medical consultations as Mayon Volcano in Albay continued to exhibit high levels of unrest, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday. – Cristina Chi with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico