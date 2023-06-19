NDRRMC: Mayon unrest displaces 20,000 people, injures 628

A child carries water in the compounds of the Gabawan elementary school, used as an evacuation centre following increased seismic activity from nearby Mayon volcano, in Daraga, Albay province on June 11, 2023. Thousands of people living near a Philippine volcano have taken shelter in evacuation centres as officials warned June 11 of health risks from ash and toxic gases spewing from the rumbling crater.

MANILA, Philippines — Over 20,000 people were moved to safer places and 600 individuals were injured as Mayon Volcano in Albay continued to exhibit high levels of unrest, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday.

The NDRRMC said in its latest report that 628 people were reportedly injured. It is unclear if these cases are directly caused by Mayon’s activities.

Around 38,961 people in Albay have been so far affected by Mayon’s unrest, which officials warned could drag on for months. More than 20,000 evacuees were taken to 28 emergency shelters in the province.

The government has so far provided P71.5 million in assistance to affected residents.

Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, indicating that magma is at the volcano’s crater and a “hazardous eruption” within days or weeks is likely.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that a “very slow effusion of lava” from Mayon’s crater continued to feed lava flows and collapse debris on the volcano’s southern and southeastern gullies

Phivolcs recorded 265 rockfall events and five fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) in the past 24 hours. No volcanic earthquakes occurred in the same period.

It added that moderate degassing from the summit crater produced steam-laded plumes that reached 600 meters.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire.