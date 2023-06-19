^

NDRRMC: Mayon unrest displaces 20,000 people, injures 628

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 9:27am
A child carries water in the compounds of the Gabawan elementary school, used as an evacuation centre following increased seismic activity from nearby Mayon volcano, in Daraga, Albay province on June 11, 2023. Thousands of people living near a Philippine volcano have taken shelter in evacuation centres as officials warned June 11 of health risks from ash and toxic gases spewing from the rumbling crater.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — Over 20,000 people were moved to safer places and 600 individuals were injured as Mayon Volcano in Albay continued to exhibit high levels of unrest, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday.

The NDRRMC said in its latest report that 628 people were reportedly injured. It is unclear if these cases are directly caused by Mayon’s activities. 

Around 38,961 people in Albay have been so far affected by Mayon’s unrest, which officials warned could drag on for months. More than 20,000 evacuees were taken to 28 emergency shelters in the province.

The government has so far provided P71.5 million in assistance to affected residents. 

Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, indicating that magma is at the volcano’s crater and a “hazardous eruption” within days or weeks is likely. 

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that a “very slow effusion of lava” from Mayon’s crater continued to feed lava flows and collapse debris on the volcano’s southern and southeastern gullies

Phivolcs recorded 265 rockfall events and five fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) in the past 24 hours. No volcanic earthquakes occurred in the same period.

It added that moderate degassing from the summit crater produced steam-laded plumes that reached 600 meters. 

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

SC: Financial support not solely husband’s duty

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that a husband’s failure or inability to provide financial support to his wife does not...
President Marcos: Filipinos want livelihood, not dole-out

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to sustain his administration’s livelihood programs, citing the “Filipino mentality”...
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
At least 60 governors and town mayors joined President Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas party and took their oaths over the weekend.
Senators question DOF proposal on military pension

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Senators are scrutinizing the Department of Finance proposal to reform the military and uniformed personnel ’s...
President Marcos signs 13 local school laws

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has signed into law 13 measures related to local schools.
Water levels in 6 dams drop

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam and five other dams in Luzon continued to drop despite rains experienced last week in many areas...
Mayon’s lava fronts may breach ‘no man’s land’

By Cet Dematera | 10 hours ago
A sustained oozing out of fresh and fiery volcanic materials from the summit crater of Mayon Volcano continued on its seventh...
Concepcion backs President Marcos decision to stay as DA chief

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion expressed support for President Marcos’ decision to remain as agriculture secretary...
Retail prices of vegetables up by P20/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The retail prices of vegetables increased by P20 per kilo amid rains experienced in many areas in the country last week.
Maute-linked terrorists regrouping? Probe sought

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa vowed to look into reports that the Maute group – behind the five-month siege of Marawi City in...
