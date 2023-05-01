^

Headlines

Senators wonder if airport authorities learned anything from last NAIA mess

Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 3:45pm
Senators wonder if airport authorities learned anything from last NAIA mess
Passengers line up to go through immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on March 4, 2023.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — Yet another power outage leading to flight cancellations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is a disappointing development that suggests airport authorities have not been doing their jobs, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said Monday.

The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday morning confirmed that a power outage at NAIA's Terminal 3 early Monday morning had led to reduced operations and would lead to flight delays. Cebu Pacific has since announced the cancellation of dozens of flights while Air Asia Philippines said international and domestic flights had had to be rescheduled.

"Unfortunately, we are starting to sound like a broken record when we say that the steps being taken to improve our airport and our Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines are disappointing," he said in Filipino. "Again, we want to get a clear explanation from them."

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the public services committee, said in March after hearings that a power outage on January 1 that left Philippine airspace devoid of any flights for a few hours on New Year's Day was attributable to inaction and lack of foresight by CAAP and the Department of Transportation.

"Definitely, we cannot let the concerned government authorities escape accountability for this," Villanueva said Monday, adding also that it is too early to say if more Senate hearings should be held.

Poe, in a separate statement, called the outage "a disruptive failure of the airport systems causing grave inconvenience to travelers," adding that a repeat of the New Year's Day outage suggested that DOTr and airport authorities had not learned from the earlier fiasco.

In a briefing, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that the department has sought help from the National Intelligence Coordinatinmg Agency in investigating the outage.

Lack of airconditioning makse ordeal worse

In her statement, Poe said "the lack of functioning air conditioners in several parts of the airport is not only troublesome but could even be precarious to health especially of the elderly." Reorts from NAIA have shown crowding at the airport as disgruntled travelers struggled to get answers from airline ground staff.

MIAA said Monday that its operations personnel are going around Terminal 3 to provide assistance and to answer inquiries on the power outage and on flights.

In an update on Monday afternoon, Meralco said that power had been restored to Terminal 3. 

"Initial inspection of the loadside facility pointed to a main circuit breaker problem of the airport terminal," the statement read.

The Department of Energy earlier told Philstar.com that following its initial assessment, the disruption was "internal" to NAIA Terminal 3, saying that there was no problem found from Meralco’s supply.

GRACE POE

JOEL VILLANUEVA

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Stop provocative acts in West Philippine Sea, US tells China

Stop provocative acts in West Philippine Sea, US tells China

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The United States has urged China to “desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct” following a near-collision...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos leaves for 5-day US visit

President Marcos leaves for 5-day US visit

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos flew to the United States yesterday for a five-day official working visit to be highlighted by a meeting...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos goes to US hoping to secure &lsquo;greater economic engagement&rsquo;

Marcos goes to US hoping to secure ‘greater economic engagement’

1 day ago
Marcos Jr. left for an official working visit to Washington DC on Sunday, April 30. He will be in the US from May 1 to 4,...
Headlines
fbtw
Flights delayed after power outage at NAIA Terminal 3

Flights delayed after power outage at NAIA Terminal 3

8 hours ago
"The MIAA Management apologizes to air travellers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought to them," the...
Headlines
fbtw
US backs Philippines on WPS incident; Australia calls for peace, stability

US backs Philippines on WPS incident; Australia calls for peace, stability

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Days after the Chinese Coast Guard’s maneuverings in Philippine waters, the United States again backed Manila defending...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Labor Day protests: Calls for livable wage, protection of trade union rights

Labor Day protests: Calls for livable wage, protection of trade union rights

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Different labor groups and federations such as the Kilusang Mayo Uno and the All Philippine Trade Unions are holding protests...
Headlines
fbtw
On Labor Day, Marcos says government working to provide better opportunities

On Labor Day, Marcos says government working to provide better opportunities

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In his first Labor Day message, Marcos lauded Filipino workers for their “unwavering service and sacrifice in their...
Headlines
fbtw
Cops to accost students caught vaping, smoking

Cops to accost students caught vaping, smoking

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday announced that it would accost students caught vaping and smoking in public pla...
Headlines
fbtw
Sugar retail price in supermarkets hits P136/kilo

Sugar retail price in supermarkets hits P136/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The retail price of sugar has reached as high as P136 per kilo in some supermarkets despite the flooding of imported sweetener...
Headlines
fbtw
No wage hike; President Marcos distributes Labor Day aid

No wage hike; President Marcos distributes Labor Day aid

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
There was no wage hike announcement from President Marcos on the eve of Labor Day, but he assured workers of continued assistance,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with