MVP, netizens share NAIA New Year power outage experience

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Manny V. Pangilinan and social media users shared their experiences after a power outage halted operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on New Year's Day.

Pangilinan was traveling from Tokyo, Japan when his aircraft could not land at NAIA so it went back to Haneda Airport.

"We’re told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA are down. I was on my way home from Tokyo - 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda," Pangilinan wrote on his Twitter account.

"6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travellers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh," he added.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), operator of NAIA, reported that the unspecified issue "in the system has been partially restored thereby allowing limited flight operations."

It also said that the "glitch which affected the entire Philippines is a developing situation that is continuously being monitored" by authorities.

Pangilinan landed later that night as he thanked Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista.

"Got home safely last night at 11 p.m. Kudos to DOTr SeC Bautista, his team and CAAP. And a huge thank you for your effort," he said.

Pangilinan also offered help to the DOTr saying, "If our Group could be of any help to DOTr/CAAP, we’d be happy to participate - colocation of 2nd, even 3rd, redundancies in our nationwide data centers, required connectivities - fiber, satellite, wireless - robust even redundant power supply protection etc.Let’s all support."

The DOTr issued a statement today saying that the Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has resumed normal operations Sunday afternoon. It added that the department together with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and MIAA are extending all possible assistance to affected passengers.

Meanwhile, some social media users posted their own experiences on Twitter.

Current airspace situation in the Philippines (via Flightradar24)



Ganap sa Air Traffic Management Center VS daily flights + upcoming China trip.



Disclaimer: Manuel V. Pangilinan's Hastings Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of PLDT-backed Mediaquest Holdings Inc., has a 65-percent ownership of Philstar Global, which operates news site Philstar.com.

