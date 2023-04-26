What we know so far about COVID-19 variant Arcturus

MANILA, Philippines — The XBB.1.16 subvariant, a fast-growing version of Omicron, has been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

The country’s first confirmed case of XBB.1.16 was detected in Western Visayas. The DOH provided no additional details about the individual.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 subvariant.

What is XBB.1.16?

Also known as “Arcturus,” XBB.1.16 has now been spotted in 33 countries. It was first detected in India, where it is believed to have fueled a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

The World Health Organization elevated XBB.1.16 as a variant of interest last week.

Variants of interest show an increasing prevalence and a number of cases over time in more than one WHO region, or other epidemiological impacts that suggest an emerging risk to global public health. The WHO is also tracking another variant of interest: XBB.1.5.

What are the characteristics of Arcturus?

According to the WHO, XBB.1.16 “may spread globally and contribute to an increase in case incidence” due to its estimated growth advantage and its ability to evade the immune system.

Does Arcturus cause more severe illness?

There is no early signal of an increase in severity, the WHO said.

Should we be worried?

In a message to reporters on Wednesday, the DOH said that while there have been slight increases in bed occupancy in India and Indonesia, levels are still “much lower compared to the effects of the previous variants.

“Overall, risk assessment is said to be low,” it said.

The Philippines is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases as more people go out and as the economy continues to reopen. Despite the rise in infections, the country’s healthcare utilization rates remain low

What should Filipinos do?

The DOH reminded the public to continue practicing minimum public health standards such as: