DICT wants to cut services of unregistered SIM users. But NTC unsure if that's legal

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission said Wednesday it is still studying — together with telecommunications companies — whether it is legal to implement a proposal to cut off some services for unregistered SIM users during the 90-day extension period.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology — to which the NTC is attached — said Tuesday it was considering restricting some services for users who do not register their SIMs within a certain period during the extension granted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

But by NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan's admission, there is nothing in the SIM Registration Act about the suspension of services to unregistered SIM users during the extension period.

"The law is silent on whether or not you can partially deactivate some of the services within the period of registration," Salvahan told CNN Philippines’ “The Source.”

He said they are still closely coordinating with telcos to thoroughly study if DICT’s proposal is "legally and technically feasible."

For Smart Communications Inc., gradual deactivation of some services "would really be difficult for us to implement due to time constraints."

Republic Act No. 11934, or the SIM Registration Act, is clear that unregistered SIMs will only be deactivated after the initial 180-day registration period and the extension period of up to 120 days.

The law does not say that the government or telecommunications companies can suspend mobile services of unregistered users during the extension period.

Salvahan said they expect a resolution to be reached on the feasibility and legality of the proposal "if not within this week, by next week."