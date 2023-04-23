News from home: Calls to free Mary Jane, new trafficking schemes and hubs

MANILA, Philippines — From renewed calls to free a long-detained overseas Filipino worker in Indonesia to a report of new trafficking schemes and hubs in the country—these were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

The Department of Health warned the public against fishing and partaking in recreational activities in areas around Puerto Galera after high levels of oil and grease contaminants were found in some areas of the known tourist spot.



Oil tanker MT Princess Empress sank in waters off Naujan Oriental Mindoro end-February, with oil spilling to waters in nearby provinces. Communities and advocates have called on the government to speed up its clean-up efforts to avoid further affecting tourism and fishing sectors in local communities.

Calls for wage increases continue to mount as employees bear the brunt of increasing commodity prices. A lawmaker in the House of Representatives recently filed a bill that seeks to provide an across-the-board nationwide P150 daily wage recovery increase for workers and employees in the private sector. Should it pass, that would total a P750 increase for every five-day workweek.