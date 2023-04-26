DFA working to ease entry of Sudan evacuees into Egypt

FILE PHOTO: People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman, Jordan yesterday. Foreign countries rushed to evacuate their nationals from Sudan as deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is working on easing the entry of Filipinos into Egypt after the first batch of evacuees from Sudan encountered problems there.

While the embassy in Cairo already worked with Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help ease entry requirements — Philippine passport holders need a visa to enter Egypt and humanitarian evacuation efforts usually go through a border control process — Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said displaced persons still face long processing times at the border.

“[It is] taking over a day. Our embassy is sending teams to try to fix it,” de Vega said.

De Vega also said Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago and Vice Consul Bojer Capati's car rolled over twice as they were rushing on their way to the border to help Filipinos. Both survived and will continue their trip to the border later today after Capati gets hospital clearance.

"We hope the public can be advised and reassured that we are doing what we can," De Vega said.

Government efforts

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it already deployed staff to Aswan, Egypt to be there once Filipinos arrive. It is also looking to deploy ATN (Assistance to Nationals) teams for consular assistance to Wadi Halfa, a city in Sudan near the Egypt border, and in Port Sudan, where evacuees can ride a ship to Jeddah.

Despite bus rates going higher as more countries and individuals are scrambling to get out of Khartoum, the DFA said it was able to contract seven more buses — enough to facilitate the evacuation of at least 300 Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople is also flying in from the Philippines to oversee welfare assistance being given to Filipinos, which include a $200 financial aid and job assistance for displaced workers.

Filipinos in Sudan

Filipinos in Sudan remain safe from harm, apart from one reported wounded after being hit by a stray bullet but the DFA said he has since gotten treatment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the situation of Filipinos in Sudan, by the numbers:

740 have registered with foreign service posts as of April 25

350 have requested repatriation

270 still requesting repatriation

80 already left Sudan, 50 of whom evacuated via the DFA

Aside from the Philippine government’s efforts, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France also noted they had brought over Filipinos as well.

Ople also said they have reached out to international organizations, such as the International Organization for Migration, to ensure Filipinos’ safety.

Ceasefire 'a potential lifesaver'

A US-brokered ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals entered its second day Wednesday but remained fragile after witnesses reported fresh air strikes and paramilitaries claimed to have seized a major oil refinery and power plant.

"The pause was not fully upheld, with attacks on headquarters, attempts to gain ground, air strikes, and explosions in different areas of the capital," UN Special Representative Volker Perthes told the Security Council Tuesday.

Still, the International Committee of the Red Cross still welcomed the ceasefire as it is a "potential lifesaver for civilians who have been trapped in their hopes without the ability to access food, clean water, and medical care."

This would give time for teams, such as medical personnel, to go out and look after civilians who got caught in the middle of the fighting.

"It’s clear that this ceasefire must be implemented up and down the chain of command and that it must hold for it to give a real respite to civilians suffering from the fighting," ICRC Regional Director for Africa Patrick Youssef said.

UN agencies say the death tally due to the clashes stood at 459, while over 4,000 have obtained wounds. The UN warned it was bracing for an exodus of up to 270,000 refugees to Sudan's even poorer neighbors Chad and South Sudan. — with reports from Agence France-Presse