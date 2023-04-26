^

New in DepEd draft curriculum: Lessons on West Philippine Sea, Hague ruling

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 11:56am
New in DepEd draft curriculum: Lessons on West Philippine Sea, Hague ruling
This handout photo taken on April 27, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coastguard on May 5, 2021 shows Philippine coastguard personnel aboard their ship BRP Cabra monitoring Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal, a South China Sea outcrop claimed by Manila located about 135 kilometres (73 nautical miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan.
Handout / Philippine Coastguard / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has included in its proposed new curriculum for basic education lessons on the West Philippine Sea and the landmark 2016 ruling that invalidated China's "nine-dash line" claim in the South China Sea.

As seen in DepEd’s draft curriculum guide for Araling Panlipunan, which it made publicly available last week along with those for other subjects, lessons on "the islands of the West Philippine Sea" will be taught in Grade 10 under "territorial Issues and border conflicts".

Meanwhile, the Philippines' victory over China in their maritime row before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague is a topic listed under "Responses to Economic Challenges" in the same grade.

These new topics are part of DepEd’s proposed revisions to the K to 10 curriculum, the review of which started last year with the aim of decongesting classes and improving students’ competencies.

While both the current and the proposed new curriculum for Grade 10 Araling Panlipunan focus on contemporary issues and globalization, the present curriculum does not explicitly require teachers to include the West Philippine Sea or the Hague ruling in their lessons. 

"Globalization", meanwhile, is merely listed under "Economic Issues," along with "Unemployment” and “Sustainable Development."

Based on a cursory search of DepEd’s learning resource portal for teachers, the department also has no publicly available learning materials on the West Philippine Sea and the Hague ruling at this time.

If approved, the new curriculum’s explicit introduction of maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea in Grade 10 will be the first time that students in basic education are expected — at least on paper — to learn about the ruling that continues to be a diplomatic irritant to Beijing.

RELATED: After 6th Hague ruling anniversary, China insists tribunal decision is 'illegal' | Philstar.com 

In DepEd’s “general shaping papers” for the proposed Araling Panlipunan curriculum, it said in Filipino that part of “lessons on resilience and adversity management” can be seen in the topics listed under Contemporary Issues and Globalization, which it hopes will “prepare students to face social issues.” 

Aside from the introduction of territorial and border disputes, the proposed Araling Panlipunan curriculum also includes a lesson on "The Philippine Economy under the Pandemic: From Asian Tiger to Sick Man Again?"

Public awareness of China's "gray zone" maneuvers — like shadowing and intimidation of Philippine vessels — in the West Philippine Sea has contributed to the country's increased vigilance over threats and acts of intimidation by Chinese vessels in disputed waters.

However, Pulse Asia in January reported that “defending the integrity of the Philippine territory against foreigners” is still not among Filipinos' priority issues, with only 3% of survey respondents saying it is of immediate concern. 

RELATED: The power of the public in deterring gray zone tactics 

DepEd will accept reviews and suggestions from the public on the new K to 10 curriculum until May 3.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
