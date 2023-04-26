Philippines, US simulate coordinated operation against ship off Zambales coast

FILE PHOTO: A US soldier loads an Avenger surface-to-air missile system during the US-Philippines Balikatan joint military exercise at San Antonio in Zambales, north of Manila on April 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine and American troops simulated an operation against a decommissioned Philippine vessel in waters 12 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales province as part of the Balikatan exercises.

The site of the exercise, 12 nautical miles from shore, is also around 180 kilometers from Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal), a traditional fishing ground where Chinese Coast Guard ships have been deployed.

Authorities say around 1,4000 personnel — marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen, and coast guardsmen — from Washington and Manila participated in the exercise, which made use of at least nine kinds of military assets and artillery from both countries.

"This event enhanced the interoperability of the Philippines and US forces in conducting combined joint operations utilizing both countries’ army, navy, and airforce assets in conducting maritime security and territorial defense," Armed Forces of the Philippines Maj. Gen Marvin Licudine, who is also the Philippines’ Balikatan 2023 exercise director, said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Apart practicing interoperability, the military exercises also give Filipino military personnel a demonstration and a chance at trying out US equipment. The military modernization program has shifted from buying equipment for internal security to external defense and could include buying missile systems and siubmarines.

The exercises come amid tensions with China over areas in the West Philippine Sea, parts of which Beijing claims under its sweeping “nine-dash line” that has already been invalidated by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 for lack of basis in international law.

In 2021, Beijing insisted that it has jurisdiction over the waters of the West Philippine Sea after the Philippine Coast Guard conducted maritime exercises near the area.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. watched the exercises along with Defense Officer in Charge Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson. Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte, 1st District) also attended.

Sinking ex-BRP Pangasinan

The target of the simulated operation was the former BRP Pangasinan, a Miguel Malvar-class corvette acquired in 1948 and decommissioned in March 2021, was the target of the troops.

Col. Michael Logico, spokesperson the exercises, previously told reporters that the goal was to "fire at a target that is closer to what we would expect in an actual threat, which is an intrusion coming from an adversary by sea."

Among assets used was a MQ-9 Reaper, an asset deployed to collect intelligence against targets with its wide-range sensors. It was used to observe and assess the shot fired by the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the coast.

The exercise also used P-8 Poseidon, AC-130U Gunships, F-35 Lightning II, a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, and an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The Philippine Air Force deployed a A-29 Super Tucano and FA-50PH Golden Eagles.

The combined joint littoral live-fire exercise held on Wednesday was the culminating field training of the almost three-week long war games that saw the participation of over 17,600 soldiers from the US, the Philippines, and Australia.