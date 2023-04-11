^

Headlines

Balikatan 2023 to test cyber security defense, hold live fire drill

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 5:20pm
Balikatan 2023 to test cyber security defense, hold live fire drill
Heather Variava, U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d'Affaires, takes a photo with Filipino soldiers after the opening ceremony of the Balikatan 38-2023 at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on April 11, 2023.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippine-US alliance further develops along with the times, so do the threats the decades-old treaty partners’ must face and prepare for — and this means paying attention to cybersecurity threats and furthering capacities when it comes to defense strategies.

This year’s Balikatan exercises formally opened on April 11. Simulated war games will be held in North and Central Luzon, Palawan, as well as in Antique. Among this year’s main events is holding a cyber defense exercise, which will be held just as both the Philippines and the US’ military forces continue to modernize its capabilities.

The new exercise will also address what MGen Eric Austin, US exercise director representative, said is the “changing character of warfare.”

“The cyber defense exercise is more for us in the Philippine side to develop our cyber defense capabilities,” MGen Marvin Licudine, Philippine military exercise director,  said in a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

“We are not yet technically proficient on cyber defense, our systems are not that yet proficient so we [aim] to learn from the better ones, we learn from our counterparts so that’s how we develop our cyber defense capabilities in the near-future.”

Licudine said the Philippines also hopes to develop its own cybersecurity defense experts, who will then one day help other nations develop their own capabilities.

Aside from participating in Cyber Defense Exercise, the other main events are the command post exercise, cyber defense exercise, and humanitarian civic assistance (HCA). The joint training will give emphasis on maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire exercises, urban and aviation operations and counterterrorism.

HCA activities, on the other hand, will be held in Antique, Ilocos Norte and Aurora.

RELATED: Manalo: Beyond war games, Balikatan to hone disaster response cooperation

Exercising all military components

All three military components — navy, army, and the air force — will be part of the exercises this year, Balikatan 2023 Spokesman Col. Michael Logico told reporters on Tuesday.

Among the firsts is the plan to target a floating vessel during a littoral live fire exercise using “every weapon system of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States will be employing their HIMARS,” Logico said. Balikatan participants will be sinking a “very old” Philippine Navy ship on April 26 some 12 nautical miles from the coast of Zambales province.

“We do not just fire into the sea, we have to have a target,” Logico said. “We have to fire at a target that is closer to what we would expect in an actual threat, which is an intrusion coming from an adversary by sea.”

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been invited to witness the live fire drills. However, the chief executive has yet to confirm his attendance.

What else do you need to know about Balikatan 2023?

  • It’s the 38th iteration and the largest-ever war games between the US and the Philippines – over 17,000 soldiers will participate, including 12,200 American troops, 5,400 Filipino soldiers, and 111 members of the Australian Defense Force.
  • Military assets that will be used for the exercises come from the arsenal of both the AFP and the United States troops. Among them are the AFP’s Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System and T-129 ATAK helicopters as well as the US Airforce’s F-16 Fighting Falcon.
  • Other allied countries have been invited as observers to the war games, including Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, France, and some ASEAN nations.

BALIKATAN EXERCISES

PH-US RELATIONS

PHILIPPINES-US TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
10 ranking cops told: Go on leave over P6.7 billion shabu

10 ranking cops told: Go on leave over P6.7 billion shabu

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos yesterday ordered 10 ranking officials of the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

2 days ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday recovered another body of a passenger of ferry M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 that caught fire off...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT proposes gradual return to summer school break

ACT proposes gradual return to summer school break

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has proposed the adoption of 185 class days per school year to gradually revert to the...
Headlines
fbtw
US starts week of courting Philippines, other Asian partners after Taiwan flare-up

US starts week of courting Philippines, other Asian partners after Taiwan flare-up

By Shaun Tandon | 7 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss growing military ties with the Philippines on Tuesday before heading...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 hoisted in Catanduanes, parts of Samar due to 'Amang'

Signal No. 1 hoisted in Catanduanes, parts of Samar due to 'Amang'

10 hours ago
Amang is expected to remain a tropical depression throughout the forecast period, and it may weaken into a low pressure area...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AFP: Balikatan disruption of fishing a 'small inconvenience' for national security

AFP: Balikatan disruption of fishing a 'small inconvenience' for national security

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The "no-sail" policy will be implemented in San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, and Botolan — all coastal...
Headlines
fbtw
House inquiry sought into increase in bogus overseas work offers

House inquiry sought into increase in bogus overseas work offers

3 hours ago
A lawmaker at the House of Representatives is pushing for a legislative inquiry into reported fake overseas job offerings...
Headlines
fbtw
'Very alarming': Bishop asks gov't to act on mining ops in Homonhon

'Very alarming': Bishop asks gov't to act on mining ops in Homonhon

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a statement, Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan said the diocese is “very much disturbed” by escalating mining...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED: More personnel needed to monitor maritime schools&rsquo; compliance

CHED: More personnel needed to monitor maritime schools’ compliance

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education said Tuesday that it needs additional personnel to help monitor the quality of education...
Headlines
fbtw
What are the AFP, US military using at Balikatan 2023?

What are the AFP, US military using at Balikatan 2023?

4 hours ago
The activities will be in areas of Ilocos Norte, Aurora, Zambales, Palawan and Antique. More than 17,000 troops from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with