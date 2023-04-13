^

China denounces 'false accusations' in Philippines-US joint statement

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 11:00am
China denounces 'false accusations' in Philippines-US joint statement
Philippine Navy's BRP Sierra Madre has been grounded on Second Thomas or Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea since 1999.
CSIS / AMTI via DigitalGlobe

MANILA, Philippines — China on Wednesday denounced a joint statement by the Philippines and the United States objecting to its activities in the West Philippine Sea and stressed that "pandering to forces outside the region" will not resolve disputing maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Manila and Washington's defense and foreign affairs officials met for the third-ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to discuss initiatives for military cooperation as well as bilateral trade opportunities, among others.

At the very top of their joint statement, however, was "their strong objections to the unlawful maritime claims, militarization of reclaimed features, and threatening and provocative activities in the South China Sea, including the recent attempts of the People’s Republic of China to disrupt the Philippines' lawful operations at and around Second Thomas Shoal and the repeated massing of PRC maritime militia vessels at several sites within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone."

BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded landing ship that is still part of the navy fleet, is the Philippines' presence on Second Thomas Shoal, which Manila calls Ayungin.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea Islands and the adjacent waters," Wang Wenbin, spokesman of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press conference on Wednesday, a transcript of which was made available to reporters later that evening.

"The joint statement of the US and the Philippines misrepresents and discredits the legitimate and lawful maritime law enforcement activities of the Chinese side and even makes false accusations against China," he also said.

"We would like to once again remind the relevant country in the region that pandering to forces outside the region will not bring greater security, but will cause tensions, put regional peace, and stability at risk, and eventually backfire."

China has preferred bilateral dialogues to address issues in the South China Sea and has asserted that the US should stay out of the dispute.

READ: From A to Z: Discussions at the US-Philippines defense, foreign affairs dialogue

Meanwhile, the US and the Philippines also urged China to recognize the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

The ruling invalidates China’s nine-dash-line claims over the South China Sea, which includes parts of the West Philippine Sea. It said Reed Bank (Recto), Mischief Reef (Panganiban), and Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin) are within the Philippines'  EEZ.

China did not participate in the arbitration case and has repeatedly called the 2016 Hague ruling "illegal, null, and void." Chinese ships have been spotted in the West Philippine Sea and have reportedly harassed Philippine vessels and fishing boats.

Manila has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests over the incidents.

"We stand ready to work with relevant countries to handle maritime disputes in a proper manner through negotiation and consultation, while resolutely protecting our territory, sovereignty, and maritime rights and interests," Wang said.

Chinese and Filipino diplomats met in March for the 7th meeting on the Philippines-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea to discuss maritime issues and means of cooperation, such as in fisheries and in marine environment protection.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro said then that the issues remain a "serious concern to the Filipino people."

She said then that "our countries’ leaders agreed that maritime issues should be addressed through diplomacy and dialogue, and never through coercion and intimidation."

