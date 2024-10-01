^

Wakeboarder Raph Trinidad shines with podium finish in world tilt

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 12:48pm
Wakeboarder Raph Trinidad shines with podium finish in world tilt
Raph Trinidad credits his latest feat to his relentless training.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino wakeboarding prodigy and Red Bull athlete Raph Trinidad has continued to make waves in the international wakeboarding scene, securing third place at the 2024 IWWF World Cable Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships. Trinidad competed against top wakeboarding riders from around the world, earning a 66.00 total score and winning himself another medal.

The 2024 IWWF World Cable Wakeboard & Wakeskate Championships was held last month at Le Kable, Choisy le Roi in Paris. This was among the qualifying events for riders to secure limited spots to compete in The World Games 2025, which is set to take place in Chengdu, China.

“I am over the moon to be on the podium for the third time in a row,” Trinidad exclaimed.

In 2022, he bagged a silver medal at the IWWF Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships in Singhwa, and another silver three years prior at the championships in Argentina.

“I am super happy to represent the Philippines once again and come home with a medal,” the 22-year-old mentioned.

The Filipino wakeboard rider credits his podium finish to his relentless training. 

“In the weeks leading up to the event, I was really trying to focus on consistency in all my tricks because I think this is what gives you the most advantage when it comes to competition. Wakeboarding has helped me learn so much about life in terms of discipline, determination and never giving up. I believe this is one of the reasons why I never felt like it was hard to balance personal time and training time out in the water,” he said.

What keeps him going? “My family, my girlfriend, my love for wakeboarding, the Philippine wakeboarding community, and the entire wakeboarding community around the world,” was his simple reply.

So what’s on the horizon for the young man? He’s already looking forward to the next competition.

“This win for me serves as my drive to continue training and keep pushing myself to be the best that I can be out on the water,” he says.

WAKEBOARDING
