Albert Del Rosario, who won Philippines' maritime case vs China, dies at 83

Albert del Rosario, a businessman, served as Foreign Affairs secretary of the Philippines under the administration of President Noynoy Aquino.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Albert del Rosario — who played a key role in securing the landmark Hague ruling that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the West Philippine Sea — has passed away. He was 83 years old.

The Management Association of the Philippines, a business group, announced the passing of its former president on Tuesday, April 18. Del Rosario — also a businessman — was a MAP member for 45 years.

Prior to his appointment as foreign affairs secretary under the late Benigno Aquino III, Del Rosario served as Philippine Ambassador to the United States under former President Gloria Arroyo’s administration.

