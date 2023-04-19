^

Philippines keeps in mind local healthcare sector as Austria seeks workers

Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 10:51am
Philippines keeps in mind local healthcare sector as Austria seeks workers
Nursing students from Centro Escolar University (CEU) gather for the annual capping and pinning ceremony at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 30, 2022.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines considers Austria, which has recently expressed opening up for more healthcare workers, as a “promising labor market for overseas Filipinos, said the Department of Migrant Workers.

A high-level delegation from Austria led by Guenther Wiesinger, the chairman of the Austrian Vienna Association of Healthcare Facilities at the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, recently visited the Philippines and expressed interest in hiring more workers for its health sector.

Austria will need around 60,000 to 75,000 workers to fill gaps in their healthcare sector in the coming years, while around 200,000 jobs will be open across all local industries.

Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines Johann Brieger explained that the partnership with the Philippine government through the DMW “will create a win-win situation, providing employment opportunities for skilled Filipino workers while contributing to the growth of Austria’s economy.”

However, the DMW also emphasized that the Philippines is also working on to ensure there are enough nurses and medical industry workers to serve the local population.

Waves of Filipino nurses moving abroad have affected the country’s own healthcare system. Several local nurses’ groups have urged the government to increase wages to keep nurses from working overseas.

The DMW noted that the Department of Foreign Affairs advised that government-to-government recruitments would necessitate a Memorandum of Understanding to set guidelines with the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and the Federal State of Vienna.

While the DMW is in charge of the deployment of workers, all deals and agreements with other countries are still handled by the DFA.

There are currently 5,824 OFWs in Austria, with 749 working in the health and social services industry. — Kaycee Valmonte

AUSTRIA

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

NURSES
