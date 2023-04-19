^

Headlines

Labor party-list pushes wage recovery increase of P150 in workers' daily pay

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 4:53pm
Labor party-list pushes wage recovery increase of P150 in workers' daily pay
Commuters ride a packed jeepney in Marikina City on the first day of implementation of loosened pandemic restrictions under Alert Level 1 on Monday, March 1, 2022. Under this status, Public utility vehicles are allowed to operate with 100% capacity.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A party-list representative for labor unions has filed a bill seeking to provide an across-the-board nationwide wage recovery increase of P150 in the daily salary of workers and employees in the private sector. 

House Bill No. 7871, or the Wage Recovery Act of 2023, aims to address the decline in the real value of workers' wages caused by surging inflation without waiting for regional wage boards to act on petitions for pay increases.

Criticizing regional wage boards for their inaction in helping workers make ends meet, Rep. Raymond Mendoza (Trade Union Congress of the Philippines party-list) said that "workers can no longer afford to wait for [them] to act."

"Since late last year, TUCP was already calling on the wage boards to address the steady decline in the real value of wages due to surging inflation, but TUCP's call fell on deaf ears," Mendoza said.

"Unfortunately, it seems that workers will be left with an empty bag as the wage boards are taking their sweet time in the face of increasing hunger," Mendoza added. 

The P150 increase in daily wages is meant to address Filipinos' decreased purchasing power based on February 2023 consumer price index figures, which range from P555 to P89 according to region, the bill stated. 

Beyond the lost purchasing power, the bill said that the P150 wage recovery increase is necessary given the absence of a substantial wage increase since the Wage Rationalization Act was 1989.

RELATED: Pro-labor pivot would help pitch Philippines to investors — TUCP

Wage boards performance 'less than stellar'

The bill’s explanatory note also said the measure was filed "with the awareness that the historic record of the regional wage boards has been less than stellar."

None of the pay increases greenlighted by regional wage boards raised pay based on the "steady rise of the country's gross domestic product and labor productivity through the years," the bill noted. 

To help micro and small enterprises adhere to the proposed measure, the bill also proposes wage recovery subsidies for small businesses to be sourced from annual appropriations of the Department of Labor and Employment, according to TUCP. 

The bill, however, is "merely a wage recovery effort" and "does not preclude the filing of wage hike petitions through the regional wage boards," TUCP added.  

Several other measures that push for an increase in workers’ minimum wage to help them cope with soaring prices are pending in the House and the Senate.

RELATED: P750 hike in daily wages for private sector workers sought | Zubiri seeks P150 nationwide minimum wage hike

A Philstar.com analysis of workers' wages from the IBON Foundation and the National Wages and Productivity Commission in March shows that across all regions, there is an average of P730-gap between the minimum daily wage and the estimated family living wage -- or the household income needed for decent living standards.

After consecutive price increases since 2022, inflation decelerated in March to 7.6% year-on-year, slower compared to the 8.6% year-on-year reading in February.  with reports by Ramon Royandoyan

DAILY MINIMUM WAGE

WAGE HIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Considering getting a second COVID-19 booster shot? What you need to know

Considering getting a second COVID-19 booster shot? What you need to know

7 hours ago
“We encourage all government units to integrate COVID-19 vaccination in our daily health programs and services in primary...
Headlines
fbtw
After court sets promulgation date, prosecution moves to re-open trial vs De Lima

After court sets promulgation date, prosecution moves to re-open trial vs De Lima

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
State prosecutors moved to re-open the trial of former Sen. Leila de Lima, in the second drug case she is facing, after the...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

5 hours ago
Oliva said Teves, who had set a meeting with him through a fellow NBI official, was with "a certain Mr. Tomasino Alegro and...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Bantag considered armed and dangerous

PNP: Bantag considered armed and dangerous

17 hours ago
Armed and dangerous.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Queensland Filipinos say community of 70K needs 'full-service' consulate

Queensland Filipinos say community of 70K needs 'full-service' consulate

By Kaycee Valmonte | 38 minutes ago
For now, Filipinos based in Queensland travel either to the consulate in Sydney or the embassy in Canberra to process documents...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says Philippines still open to importing rice

Marcos says Philippines still open to importing rice

1 hour ago
“We may have to import. So we’re keeping that option open,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told report...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Teachers only speaking up for delayed performance-based bonus

DepEd told: Teachers only speaking up for delayed performance-based bonus

2 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has slammed the Department of Education's warning against “shadowy” groups...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos gives China envoy chance to interpret remarks on Taiwan OFWs

Marcos gives China envoy chance to interpret remarks on Taiwan OFWs

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The chief executive said all the fuss might have been caused by a translation problem, noting that English is not the ambassador’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Manalo: Philippines won't let US store weapons for Taiwan ops at EDCA sites

Manalo: Philippines won't let US store weapons for Taiwan ops at EDCA sites

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
“We would not agree to any kind of activity or even materiels not consistent with these agreed activities,” Foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with