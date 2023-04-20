^

Headlines

DFA receives 86 repatriation requests from Filipinos in Sudan

Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 6:36pm
DFA receives 86 repatriation requests from Filipinos in Sudan
A general view shows smoke billowing in Khartoum on April 20, 2023, as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages on. Explosions and gunfire resounded in Sudan's capital, as fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating ahead of festivities marking the end of Ramadan.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that it received 86 requests for repatriation from Filipinos in Sudan, amid continuing clashes between the army and paramilitaries there.

The department added that so far, “no confirmed injury or casualty from the Filipino community has been reported.”

The DFA said as of April 19, the Philippine Embassy in Cairo logged additional online registrations of overseas Filipino workers, bringing the total number of Filipinos in Sudan to some 400.

The department added that Philippine Embassy in Cairo is coordinating with the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Khartoum to facilitate evacuation and provide relief goods to Filipinos there.

It said that it will utilize the Assistance to Nationals Fund, but the department has yet to provide a timeline on this.

The Philippine Embassy in Egypt has earlier said that it is monitoring the situation in Sudan, as it urged Filipinos there to avoid going out and refrain from staying near windows and rooftops where there is risk of getting hit by stray bullets and shrapnel.

They also urged them to coordinate with them or with the Consulate in Khartoum on their situation. They can also send a copy of their passport and residence visa to [email protected] and provide their full name, phone number, name and location of employment, whether their passport or residence visa is valid, and name and contact details of next-of-kin in the Philippines.

They may also reach them through the following:

Philippine Embassy in Cairo

  • WhatsApp/Mobile: (+20) 122 743 6472
  • Facebook/Messenger: PHinEgypt
  • Email: [email protected]

Philippine Consulate in Khartoum

— Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SUDAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CPP confirms deaths of top leaders Tiamzons, claims they were tortured and killed

CPP confirms deaths of top leaders Tiamzons, claims they were tortured and killed

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines confirmed the deaths of their top leaders Benito Tiamzon and Wilma Austria-Tiamzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar created a buzz online after a video showing her berating a private security guard and his boss for putting...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'
play

Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday claimed that the Philippines, which has long been working to eliminate human trafficking,...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves still operating e-sabong?

Teves still operating e-sabong?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Despite Malacañang’s directive to stop e-sabong nationwide, suspended Negros 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu-built ferry for tourist destination arrives in Denmark

Cebu-built ferry for tourist destination arrives in Denmark

1 hour ago
A Cebu-built ferry will soon serve residents and tourists travelling to Bornholm, a tourist destination in Denmark.
Headlines
fbtw
186 groups write to ask for Mary Jane Veloso's release for Women Emancipation Day

186 groups write to ask for Mary Jane Veloso's release for Women Emancipation Day

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
Nearly 200 organizations from the Philippines and abroad are asking Indonsia’s Minister of Women and Empowerment and...
Headlines
fbtw
'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

3 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros criticized Malacañang’s appointment of Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED urges EDCOM to finally define academic freedom

CHED urges EDCOM to finally define academic freedom

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
“(The definition of academic freedom) continues to be a concern as well as a challenge in higher education.” De...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration appeals to condo owners: Report illegal activities in your buildings

Immigration appeals to condo owners: Report illegal activities in your buildings

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco has called on condominium building owners to report illegal activities of foreigners...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with