DFA receives 86 repatriation requests from Filipinos in Sudan

A general view shows smoke billowing in Khartoum on April 20, 2023, as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages on. Explosions and gunfire resounded in Sudan's capital, as fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating ahead of festivities marking the end of Ramadan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that it received 86 requests for repatriation from Filipinos in Sudan, amid continuing clashes between the army and paramilitaries there.

The department added that so far, “no confirmed injury or casualty from the Filipino community has been reported.”

Related Stories Deadly fighting between army, paramilitaries in Sudan kills 27

The DFA said as of April 19, the Philippine Embassy in Cairo logged additional online registrations of overseas Filipino workers, bringing the total number of Filipinos in Sudan to some 400.

The department added that Philippine Embassy in Cairo is coordinating with the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Khartoum to facilitate evacuation and provide relief goods to Filipinos there.

It said that it will utilize the Assistance to Nationals Fund, but the department has yet to provide a timeline on this.

The Philippine Embassy in Egypt has earlier said that it is monitoring the situation in Sudan, as it urged Filipinos there to avoid going out and refrain from staying near windows and rooftops where there is risk of getting hit by stray bullets and shrapnel.

They also urged them to coordinate with them or with the Consulate in Khartoum on their situation. They can also send a copy of their passport and residence visa to [email protected] and provide their full name, phone number, name and location of employment, whether their passport or residence visa is valid, and name and contact details of next-of-kin in the Philippines.

They may also reach them through the following:

Philippine Embassy in Cairo

WhatsApp/Mobile: (+20) 122 743 6472

Facebook/Messenger: PHinEgypt

Email: [email protected]

Philippine Consulate in Khartoum

Telephone Number: (+249) 91 239 9448

Email: [email protected]

— Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Kaycee Valmonte