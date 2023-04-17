Speedy containment of oil spill sought to prevent further damage to tourism, fishing sectors

In this picture taken on March 22, 2023, fishermen wearing personal protective equipment assemble an oil spill boom during a clean-up operation from the sunken tanker Princess Empress along the shore in Pola, Oriental Mindoro province

MANILA, Philippines — A coalition of communities and organizations that advocates for the protection of resource-rich Verde Island Passage (VIP) on Monday called on the government to speed up efforts to contain the oil spill off Oriental Mindoro to prevent further damage to the province’s tourism sector.

Protect VIP issued the statement after Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor said that popular tourist destination Puerto Galera and nearby areas failed four consecutive water tests, deeming them unsafe for swimming and other water activities.

The declaration comes as tourists flock to beaches to escape the summer heat. Dolor, however, said that Puerto Galera will remain open to tourists despite the results.

“Puerto Galera and other areas in the VIP affected by the oil spill are set to lose millions in expected income from tourism. The continued spread of the oil slick will cause more damage unless it is completely contained by the government,” said Fr. Edwin Gariguez, convenor of Protect VIP.

Tourism is just one of the sectors affected by the oil spill threatening VIP, a marine corridor that supports the livelihood of around two million Filipinos.

The oil spill from sunken Princess Empress is also disrupting the livelihood of fishermen in the province who were ordered to stay ashore. The fishing ban due to the oil spill resulted in income loss of around P400 million, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said.

“If the government continues on its slow, meandering path to containment of the spill, it is not far-fetched to think that the spreading spill will cripple the economy of VIP,” Gariguez.

“Damage already done must be compensated for by those responsible, which the government must also identify,” he added.

Tanker MT Princess Empress, which was loaded with 800,000 liters of oil, sank off Oriental Mindoro on February 28.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday announced the completion of the underwater operations of remotely operated vehicles deployed to mitigate the spill.