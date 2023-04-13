^

US raising processing fees for non-immigrant visas by May 30

Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 9:28am
This undated image shows the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The US State Department has raised processing fees for some categories of non-immigrant visas, the US Embassy in Manila announced Thursday, adding the new fees will be effective from May 30.

The fee for business and tourist visitor visas (B1/B2) and other non-petition based visas like student and exchange visitor visas will be $185 from $160 at the end of May.

Meanwhile, the visa processing fee for temporary workers in the following categories will be raised to $205 from $190:

  • H-1B: Person in Specialty Occupation
  • H-2A: Temporary Agricultural Worker
  • H-2B: Temporary Non-agricultural Worker
  • H-3: Trainee or Special Education visitor
  • L: Intracompany Transferee
  • O: Individual with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement
  • P-1: Individual or Team Athlete, or Member of an Entertainment Group
  • P-2: Artist or Entertainer (Individual or Group)
  • P-3: Artist or Entertainer (Individual or Group)
  • Q-1: Participant in an International Cultural Exchange Program
  • R-1: Temporary religious worker

"Other consular fees remain the same, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors," the US Embassy said.

"Applicants who have already paid a visa application fee that is currently valid and non-expired, but who have not yet appeared for their visa interview or are waiting for their case to be processed, will not be charged any additional fees."

