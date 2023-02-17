^

Philippines ranks 125th in VisaGuide Passport Index

Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 8:32am
This May 2022 file photo shows the arrival hall at Clark International Airport.
File

MANILA, Philippines — The January 2023 edition of the VisaGuide Passport Index puts the Philippines at the 125th rank, taking into account the country’s significance and number of destinations Philippine passport holders can visit visa-free. 

The index ranks countries based on a “destination significance score,” which is determined by a country’s economic strength, its global influence, travelers’ preferences of tourist destination and the “overall happiness score” of the population. 

The score is then multiplied to a separate score based on the number of destinations a country’s passport holders can visit visa-free. 

“Filipino citizens can travel visa-free to 38 countries in the world. However, to enter the remaining countries, Filipino passport holders must apply for a visa beforehand,” the VisaGuide Passport Index statement read. 

Based on the VisaGuide Passport Index, Japan ranks as the most powerful passport, followed by Singapore, Italy, Finland, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Sweden.

ASEAN countries, Brazil, Fiki, Morocco, Peru and Sri Lanka are among the 38 visa-free countries for Philippine passport holders. Filipinos need to apply for visas to enter 136 countries – over three-times the visa-free access countries – and that includes the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Panama and South Korea. 

Meanwhile, there were 23 countries listed that issue eVisas Philippine passport holders, which include Australia, Georgia, India, Moldova, Qatar, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. Depending on the country, applicants may generally apply for an eVisa online and the status of the application will be sent via e-mail. 

Papua New Guinea, Madagascar, Maldives and Palau are some of the 29 countries identified that issue a visa on arrival for Filipino citizens. 

