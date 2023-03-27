^

Headlines

Remulla: Teves may have links to ‘criminal organization’ behind dozens of killings

Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 11:54am
Remulla: Teves may have links to âcriminal organizationâ behind dozens of killings
Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.
STAR / File Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has claimed that a “criminal organization,” which may be linked to embattled Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental), is possibly behind the assassination of Governor Roel Degamo and over a dozen other killings in the province.

Remulla on Monday said this organization is involved in “assassinations, illegal gambling and other illegal activities that are frowned upon by society and violate the law.”

He added that part of the illegal gambling operations of this organization is e-sabong or online cockfighting, which has been suspended by former President Rodrigo Duterte and formalized by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in an executive order.

“Well, as people have been saying, I don’t want to speak until the case has been filed. But there’s a big possibility that Congressman Arnie Teves is involved in all of this,” Remulla said partly in Filipino on CNN Philippines’ “The Source.”

Remulla said he received from Degamo’s widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, a list of 17 people who were allegedly killed by the group linked to Teves.

The justice secretary said his department will be building up cases in relation to these killings, some of which happened as far back as six years ago.

Teves is already facing a multiple murder complaint over killings in 2019, before the DOJ.

As for the killing of Governor Degamo, Remulla said they already have evidence to pin down Teves, but are still evaluating the weight of this before they file a complaint against the Negros Oriental lawmaker who has been suspended for 60 days over his failure to report back to work even after his travel authority has expired.

“One example of this... is where did these people meet and where did they stay? What was the safe house that they used? Who owned that? Based on that, he (Teves) can be indicted. But we also have to look at the other evidence that is there for us to actually say that this is an open-close case,” Remulla said.

Remulla said he expects the first complaints regarding Governor Degamo’s killing to be filed within the week, possibly on Thursday or Friday. — Xave Gregorio

ARNIE TEVES

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

NEGROS ORIENTAL

ROEL DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC denies petition vs LTO&rsquo;s driver&rsquo;s license deal

SC denies petition vs LTO’s driver’s license deal

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court has denied a petition filed by former lawmaker Aniceto Bertiz III to stop the issuance of driver’s...
Headlines
fbtw
3 suspects arrested in ex-gov Henry Teves' compound as more guns seized, says CIDG

3 suspects arrested in ex-gov Henry Teves' compound as more guns seized, says CIDG

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Police officials arrested three people by virtue of a search warrant implemented in a compound owned by former Negros Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
Government prepares for possible rice shortage amid El Ni&ntilde;o

Government prepares for possible rice shortage amid El Niño

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The government is preparing for the worst-case scenario on the country’s rice supply amid the threat of El Niño...
Headlines
fbtw
First Lady denies Imelda&rsquo;s death

First Lady denies Imelda’s death

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Denying that former first lady Imelda Marcos had died, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos yesterday posted on social media a photo...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill: US Coast Guard arriving for cleanup

Oil spill: US Coast Guard arriving for cleanup

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
A contingent of the United States Coast Guard, along with its air assets, will arrive in the Philippines today to help in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DENR scales up effort to avoid water crisis

DENR scales up effort to avoid water crisis

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has called on stakeholders to...
Headlines
fbtw
Mariana Zobel de Ayala topbills STAR&rsquo;s She Slays 2023

Mariana Zobel de Ayala topbills STAR’s She Slays 2023

13 hours ago
Women leaders and changemakers will headline The Philippine STAR and PhilStar Life’s She Slays 2023 tomorrow at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Butuan City sizzles with 47&ordm;C heat index

Butuan City sizzles with 47ºC heat index

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration recorded a heat index of 47 degrees Celsius...
Headlines
fbtw

Bulacan town police chief shot dead  

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A police chief in San Miguel, Bulacan was killed while a civilian was injured during an encounter with a motorcycle-riding tandem on Saturday night.
Headlines
fbtw

Speaker aids quake-hit families in Davao de Oro

13 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez and Tingog party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez have distributed cash aid to 1,653 families displaced by earthquakes in Davao de Oro last week.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with