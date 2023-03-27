Remulla: Teves may have links to ‘criminal organization’ behind dozens of killings

Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has claimed that a “criminal organization,” which may be linked to embattled Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental), is possibly behind the assassination of Governor Roel Degamo and over a dozen other killings in the province.

Remulla on Monday said this organization is involved in “assassinations, illegal gambling and other illegal activities that are frowned upon by society and violate the law.”

He added that part of the illegal gambling operations of this organization is e-sabong or online cockfighting, which has been suspended by former President Rodrigo Duterte and formalized by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in an executive order.

“Well, as people have been saying, I don’t want to speak until the case has been filed. But there’s a big possibility that Congressman Arnie Teves is involved in all of this,” Remulla said partly in Filipino on CNN Philippines’ “The Source.”

Remulla said he received from Degamo’s widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, a list of 17 people who were allegedly killed by the group linked to Teves.

The justice secretary said his department will be building up cases in relation to these killings, some of which happened as far back as six years ago.

Teves is already facing a multiple murder complaint over killings in 2019, before the DOJ.

As for the killing of Governor Degamo, Remulla said they already have evidence to pin down Teves, but are still evaluating the weight of this before they file a complaint against the Negros Oriental lawmaker who has been suspended for 60 days over his failure to report back to work even after his travel authority has expired.

“One example of this... is where did these people meet and where did they stay? What was the safe house that they used? Who owned that? Based on that, he (Teves) can be indicted. But we also have to look at the other evidence that is there for us to actually say that this is an open-close case,” Remulla said.

Remulla said he expects the first complaints regarding Governor Degamo’s killing to be filed within the week, possibly on Thursday or Friday. — Xave Gregorio