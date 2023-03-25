3 suspects arrested in ex-gov Henry Teves' compound as more guns seized, says CIDG

MANILA, Philippines — Police officials arrested three people by virtue of a search warrant implemented in a compound owned by former Negros Oriental Gov. Pryde Henry Teves — brother of Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. — allegedly in violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In a statement released by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Saturday, the operation conducted last Friday "resulted in a continuous recovery of more firearms and ammonition" in HDJ Tolong Compound, Brgy. Caranoche, Sta. Catalina. Teves is known as the president of the HDJ Agri-ventures Corp.

Operatives from the CIDG RFU 7 and RFU NCR, together with Special Action Forces, the Philippine National Police local units and the Philippine army jointly enforced the warrant against Henry Teves issued by Hon. Allan Francisco Garciano, executive judge of 7th Judicial Region in Mandaue City on March 23, 2023.

"The said operation led to the arrest of three (3) individuals identified as Nigel Lagunay Electona, Chief Security HDJ, Tolong, Brgy. Caranoche, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, Jeson Baillo Timtim, Security Guard Tolong compound and Dionilo Estoconing Mayagma Jr., Firetruck Driver HDG, Tolong, Caranoche, Sta. Catalina," according to the statement.

"While the above-named subject of the warrant was not in the area during the operation," it added.

The following pieces of evidence were said to have been recovered in the premises:

6 pieces rifles of various caliber

9 pieces pistols of various caliber

9,615 rounds live ammunition of different calibers

207 pieces fired bullets of different calibers

45 pieces of steel and plastic magazines of different calibers

assorted accessories of different caliber of firearms

P18 million (bills in different denominations)

several Identification and ATM cards and documents

assorted pieces of other evidence

This comes as Pryde Henry's brother Arnolfo is facing similar complaints over "loose firearms and explosives," the latter being tagged by suspects as the "mastermind" behind the recent killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo. Pryde Henry is a known political rival of Degamo.

To this day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Speaker Martin Romualdez are pleading with Arnolfo Teves to come home to the Philippines to face various complaints filed against him.

"The recent search was done well and was witness by local officials and employees of HDJ Agri-ventures Corp.," asserted CIDG Director PBGen Romeo Caramat Jr. in Filipino.

"Likewise, the search was recorded using an Alternative Recording Device in order to comply with the Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras in implementing a search warrant. We are serious in our campaign against illegal instruments and we will continue implementing the law as we pursue everyone who violates it," he added.

All the arrested individuals were brought to the CIDG Regional Field Unit 7 for documentation and proper disposition.

The confiscatred firearms will then be submitted to the PNP Firearms and Explosive Office to verify their registration.