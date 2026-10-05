China rejects Trillanes claims on funds linked to Duterte groups

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV presents financial transactions allegedly involving Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband Manases Carpio during a press conference yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in Manila denied allegations that Beijing funneled funds to a Philippine political faction, dismissing the claims as a "false narrative."

In a statement on Monday, October 5, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said certain Philippine politicians had fabricated and spread the allegation.

He also said the embassy's official website had been maliciously linked as a redirect destination to support the claims.

"The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has noted that recently certain Philippine politicians fabricated and spread a false narrative alleging that China had funneled funds to a particular political faction in the Philippines, and the Embassy's website has been maliciously linked as a redirect destination," Ji said.

Ji urged Philippine politicians to stop what he described as political manipulation and refrain from dragging domestic politics into relations between Manila and Beijing.

"Attempts to achieve personal political gains by smearing and discrediting China and harming China's interests and image are doomed to fail, and will ultimately undermine the interests of the Philippines and its people," Ji said.

He also warned that the embassy would take measures to protect what it described as its legitimate interests and dignity.

The embassy did not name the politicians or political faction referred to in its statement. But the denial came days after former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV alleged that more than P319 million from Chinese government and corporate sources went to CALE88 Foods Corp., a company linked to Vice President Sara Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio.

Trillanes also alleged that P150 million from the Chinese Embassy went to the Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines, an organization associated with Duterte.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro earlier urged Trillanes to turn over any evidence to law enforcement authorities, saying the allegations could have national security implications if substantiated.