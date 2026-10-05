^

Headlines

China rejects Trillanes claims on funds linked to Duterte groups

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 5, 2026 | 4:47pm
China rejects Trillanes claims on funds linked to Duterte groups
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV presents financial transactions allegedly involving Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband Manases Carpio during a press conference yesterday.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in Manila denied allegations that Beijing funneled funds to a Philippine political faction, dismissing the claims as a "false narrative."

In a statement on Monday, October 5, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said certain Philippine politicians had fabricated and spread the allegation.

He also said the embassy's official website had been maliciously linked as a redirect destination to support the claims.

"The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has noted that recently certain Philippine politicians fabricated and spread a false narrative alleging that China had funneled funds to a particular political faction in the Philippines, and the Embassy's website has been maliciously linked as a redirect destination," Ji said.

Ji urged Philippine politicians to stop what he described as political manipulation and refrain from dragging domestic politics into relations between Manila and Beijing.

"Attempts to achieve personal political gains by smearing and discrediting China and harming China's interests and image are doomed to fail, and will ultimately undermine the interests of the Philippines and its people," Ji said.

He also warned that the embassy would take measures to protect what it described as its legitimate interests and dignity.

The embassy did not name the politicians or political faction referred to in its statement. But the denial came days after former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV alleged that more than P319 million from Chinese government and corporate sources went to CALE88 Foods Corp., a company linked to Vice President Sara Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio.

Trillanes also alleged that P150 million from the Chinese Embassy went to the Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines, an organization associated with Duterte.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro earlier urged Trillanes to turn over any evidence to law enforcement authorities, saying the allegations could have national security implications if substantiated.

BEIJING

CHINA

CHINESE EMBASSY

DUTERTE

MANASES CARPIO

SARA DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP on Trillanes claims: Same exhausted lies

VP on Trillanes claims: Same exhausted lies

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV “has been peddling exhausted lies since 2016,” Vice President Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian: Impeach verdict possible by November

Gatchalian: Impeach verdict possible by November

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial could wrap up and yield a final verdict as early as next month, Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Bank records will pin down VP Sara &ndash; prosecution

Bank records will pin down VP Sara – prosecution

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
As the impeachment trial resumes today, the House prosecution panel is banking on a paper trail to pin down Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Warning aired on foreign-funded destabilization

Warning aired on foreign-funded destabilization

19 hours ago
Foreign-funded destabilization plots to undermine or overthrow a sitting administration are not far-fetched, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
'Missed opportunity': Law prof faults prosecution's Sara property presentation

'Missed opportunity': Law prof faults prosecution's Sara property presentation

8 hours ago
He says documents should support its explanation of the questioned Samal property.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chiz junks defense bid to block AMLC chief's testimony at Sara trial

Chiz junks defense bid to block AMLC chief's testimony at Sara trial

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Senate court rejects Sara Duterte defense bid to block testimony on financial records.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP requires gun vault photo for new, renewed firearm licenses

PNP requires gun vault photo for new, renewed firearm licenses

By Renalyn Ramirez | 7 hours ago
After school shootings, PNP adds gun storage proof to license applications.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE Coverage: Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, Oct. 5

LIVE Coverage: Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, Oct. 5

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Follow the trial, in context and in real time.
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika CEO Consing on way out

Maharlika CEO Consing on way out

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 19 hours ago
  Maharlika Investment Corp. president and CEO Rafael Consing Jr. is expected to step down as his three-year term ends,...
Headlines
fbtw
Early SC resolution on BSKE postponement seen

Early SC resolution on BSKE postponement seen

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal believes the Supreme Court  would rule on his petition against the postponement of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with