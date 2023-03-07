Multiple murder raps filed vs Rep. Teves over 2019 killings

MANILA, Philippines — A multiple murder complaint has been filed against Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) over a series of killings in 2019.

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Tuesday afternoon filed three counts of murder against Teves and five others. They are:

Alias Hannah Mae (3 counts)

Richard Cuadra alias Boy Cuadra (2 counts)

Jasper Tanasan alias Bobong Tanasan (2 counts)

Rolando Pinili alias Inday (2 counts)

Alex Mayagma (1 count)

No full copy of the complaint has been made public as of this story’s posting.

The killings supposedly happened on March 25 in Dumaguete, May 26 in Basay and June 23 in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental in 2019.

Teves, on Monday afternoon, denied having links to the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

Asked about the timing of the filing, lawyer Levito Baligod was quoted in the News5 report that the complaint was prepared for a long time.

“It was just a coincidence that this was finished and ready to file when [Degamo] was killed,” he said in Filipino.

Negros Oriental politics

The Supreme Court last month declared Degamo the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival Pryde Henry Teves, who had previously been proclaimed victor.

Pryde Henry is the brother of Rep. Arnolfo.

In his video on Monday, the incumbent lawmaker said the killing of Degamo is terrifying. Addressing President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who called Degamo his “political ally,” Teves appealed: “Please tell your people to return my firearms license for my and my family’s protection.”

Teves then condoled with the family of Degamo.

The Department of Justice said Tuesday afternoon that four suspects have been charged with murder and frustrated murder charges before a Negros Oriental court over Degamo’s death.

Marcos said he believes Degamo's killing is "political," and has ordered authorities to identify "hotspots" — following a model used in elections — and to dismantle private armies. — with report from News5/Marlene Alcaide