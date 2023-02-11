Speaker eyes no placement fee for OFWs in Japan

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday urged the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to work on a “no placement fee” scheme for Filipino workers entering Japan’s labor market.

In a statement, he said this would complement the promise of Japanese companies and employers during a dialogue with President Marcos in Japan to hire more Filipinos, including seafarers, professionals and non-skilled workers.

“I hope that the DMW can engage the recruitment industry and Japanese employers on how to make Japan a 100-percent ‘no placement fee’ labor market,” said Romualdez, who is part of the Philippine delegation.

He noted that specified skilled workers as well as trainees under the Technical Internship Training Program need not pay placement fees – a privilege not given to other Filipino job seekers.

The Speaker also appealed to overseas Filipino workers in Japan and job applicants in Manila “to report excessive and illegal fees to the DMW and through our Migrant Workers Offices in Osaka and Tokyo.”

“Congress will work with DMW in strengthening existing laws and regulations to enable the government to run after and punish those who collect illegal fees,” he said.

Meanwhile, Junichiro Ikeda, Japanese Shipowners’ Association (JSA) president, sought President Marcos’ help in ensuring a steady supply of Filipino seafarers as he assured the Chief Executive that the country’s shipping companies would continue to hire them.

“The Filipino seafarers play a big role (and) are essential to Japanese shipping industry. And so we sincerely and strongly hope that there will continue to be a steady supply of professional and well-trained Filipino seafarers to work alongside us,” said Ikeda, who also chairs Mitsui OSK Lines.

“We also expect that quality standard of the Filipino seafarers to continue to improve, as the Philippine government continues to work hard to achieve this,” he added.

For his part, Marcos assured Japanese shipping companies that his administration will continue to work closely with them to ensure a steady pool of highly skilled Filipino seafarers required by Japanese maritime companies.?

“The JSA has the assurance of the Philippine government that we will continue to work together as a team, as partners, in ensuring that your requirements for more seafarers shall be met because, clearly, you care for them very much and they are in good hands while under your employment,” the President said.

Marcos recognized and expressed his appreciation for investments being made by Japanese shipowners in maritime training schools located in Canlubang, Laguna and Bataan, recording 1,200 cadets per school per year. ?

According to the President, the hiring of Filipino cadets by Japanese shipowners ensures the sustainability of the country’s manpower resource pipeline.

“We welcome and look forward to these training investments from the JSA,” Marcos said, hoping other international shipping associations will emulate JSA’s example in hiring Filipino seafarers, as well as the continuing education and training given to them.

The DMW recently created an International Advisory Committee on Global Maritime Affairs, which shows how important Filipino seafarers are to both the domestic and international labor markets, the President said.

He added that Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople would be establishing a Japan Desk at the Office of the Secretary to ensure faster communication and coordination between Japanese shipowners and land-based employers with the administration.

The President also noted that the DMW, Department of Transportation, Commission on Higher Education and Maritime Industry Authority have been receiving direct guidance from the Office of the President on how to boost the competitiveness of Filipino seafarers and improve maritime education and skills training.

According to Ikeda, Japanese shipping companies employ a large number of Filipino seafarers he described as “very much high-quality seafarers.” – Helen Flores