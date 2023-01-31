^

Marcos picks Rex Gatchalian to head DSWD

Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 7:06pm
Rex Gatchalian takes the oath as the secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has appointed Rep. Rex Gatchalian (Valenzuela) secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

Gatchalian, who was mayor of Valenzuela City before being elected to the House in 2022, replaces broadcaster Erwin Tulfo at the helm of the agency.

Tulfo was bypassed by the powerful Commission on Appointments, whose nod is needed to confirm presidential appointments. Undersecretary Edu Punay, a former reporter for The STAR newspaper, was named the temporary head of the DSWD last December.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, Gatchalian was known for his programs on social protection and disaster response during his stint as a mayor.

In a tweet, Gatchalian thanked Marcos "for giving me the opportunity to be able to serve the country in a much larger capacity."

He also assured the residents of Valenzuela that a caretaker lawmaker will be appointed by the House of Representatives soon. 

Tulfo was twice bypassed by the powerful Commission on Appointment —first in September due to lack of time and again in December due to issues regarding his citizenship and a libel conviction. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT

REX GATCHALIAN
