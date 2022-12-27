Marcos appoints former STAR reporter Edu Punay as DSWD OIC

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:42 p.m.) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former STAR reporter Edu Punay to temporarily head the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In an appointment letter dated December 23 and posted Tuesday by STAR reporter Artemio Dumlao, Punay — who has been serving as DSWD undersecretary for special projects — was designated as officer-in-charge of the department.

Punay had long been an award-winning journalist who covered the executive, legislative and the judiciary before working in the government under the administration of Marcos, whose 2022 presidential campaign he covered for The STAR.

The former journalist was previously tapped to serve under what was then called the Presidential Communications Operations Office, but was subsequently transferred to the DSWD.

According to a Palace memorandum, Punay has been authorized "to ensure that the day-to-day activities of the DSWD is managed effectively, efficiently and economically, including the signing of administrative issuances, contracts, memoranda of agreement, or official documents necessary to carry out the objectives, policies and functions for the efficient and effective operation (of the DSWD), consistent with the authority granted to an OIC under existing laws, rules and regulations."

Punay has also been tasked with continuing ongoing projects, programs and activities of the DSWD, including the procurement and disbursement of funds, but is not authorized to enter into contracts or agreements involving new programs and activities.

As OIC, Punay can enter contracts involving renewal of contractual or casual employees, as well as job order and contractual service workers to ensure DSWD operations will continue.

A source at the DSWD confirmed that Punay is now OIC "internally" but also said there had been no official announcement yet as of Tuesday afternoon. A separate source also confirmed the designation, adding it was effective December 23.

Prior to Punay, the DSWD was headed by Erwin Tulfo, who was twice bypassed by the powerful Commission on Appointments — first in September due to lack of time and again in December due to issues regarding his citizenship and a libel conviction.

It is unclear if Marcos will reappoint Tulfo, despite the former secretary's confidence that the president will still choose him to lead the department for the third time. — Xave Gregorio with a report from The STAR/Artemio Dumlao