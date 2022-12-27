^

Headlines

Marcos appoints former STAR reporter Edu Punay as DSWD OIC

Philstar.com
December 27, 2022 | 5:26pm
Marcos appoints former STAR reporter Edu Punay as DSWD OIC
DSWD officer-in-charge Edu Punay distributes food packs in this undated photo.
Edu Punay / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:42 p.m.) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former STAR reporter Edu Punay to temporarily head the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In an appointment letter dated December 23 and posted Tuesday by STAR reporter Artemio Dumlao, Punay — who has been serving as DSWD undersecretary for special projects — was designated as officer-in-charge of the department.

Punay had long been an award-winning journalist who covered the executive, legislative and the judiciary before working in the government under the administration of Marcos, whose 2022 presidential campaign he covered for The STAR.

The former journalist was previously tapped to serve under what was then called the Presidential Communications Operations Office, but was subsequently transferred to the DSWD. 

According to a Palace memorandum, Punay has been authorized "to ensure that the day-to-day activities of the DSWD is managed effectively, efficiently and economically, including the signing of administrative issuances, contracts, memoranda of agreement, or official documents necessary to carry out the objectives, policies and functions for the efficient and effective operation (of the DSWD), consistent with the authority granted to an OIC under existing laws, rules and regulations."

Punay has also been tasked with continuing ongoing projects, programs and activities of the DSWD, including the procurement and disbursement of funds, but is not authorized to enter into contracts or agreements involving new programs and activities.

As OIC, Punay can enter contracts involving renewal of contractual or casual employees, as well as job order and contractual service workers to ensure DSWD operations will continue.

A source at the DSWD confirmed that Punay is now OIC "internally" but also said there had been no official announcement yet as of Tuesday afternoon. A separate source also confirmed the designation, adding it was effective December 23.

Prior to Punay, the DSWD was headed by Erwin Tulfo, who was twice bypassed by the powerful Commission on Appointments — first in September due to lack of time and again in December due to issues regarding his citizenship and a libel conviction.

It is unclear if Marcos will reappoint Tulfo, despite the former secretary's confidence that the president will still choose him to lead the department for the third time. — Xave Gregorio with a report from The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT

EDU PUNAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology said problems may occur in the first two weeks of SIM registration,...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Christmas floods rises to 13

Death toll from Christmas floods rises to 13

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Fatalities were reported in Northern Mindanao (7), Bicol region (3), Eastern Visayas (2), and Zamboanga Peninsula (1), the...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

December 12, 2022 - 4:16pm
The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday released the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Card Registration...
Headlines
fbtw
'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

3 days ago
Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize...
Headlines
fbtw
Rains from shear line persist in parts of Philippines

Rains from shear line persist in parts of Philippines

8 hours ago
The shear line is the weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA trains economic officers, honorary consuls for economic recovery plan

DFA trains economic officers, honorary consuls for economic recovery plan

4 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs provided economic officers and honorary consuls a four-day economic retooling training course...
Headlines
fbtw
Floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

Floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

10 hours ago
Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, civil defense officials...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: 593 chikungunya cases reported nationwide

DOH: 593 chikungunya cases reported nationwide

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health has reported close to 600 chikungunya cases nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
Baguio chills at 12&ordm;C

Baguio chills at 12ºC

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Baguio City’s chill further dropped early yesterday to 12 degrees Celsius.
Headlines
fbtw
20 firecracker-related injuries recorded by DOH

20 firecracker-related injuries recorded by DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Five days before New Year’s Eve, a total of 20 cases of fireworks-related injuries have been recorded by the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with