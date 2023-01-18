CHR condemns abduction of Cebu development workers, launches investigation

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday condemned the apparent abduction of Cebu-based development workers as the commission stressed that enforced disappearance is a grave human rights violation.

In a statement, the CHR said it is investigating the abduction of Arman Dayoha and Dyan Gumanao. Dayoha is the coordinator of the Alliance of Health Workers in Cebu, while Gumanao is a volunteer coordinator of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers in Central Visayas.

A video first published by publication Tug-ani showed men in plainclothes shoving the two activists into a vehicle at the Cebu City port, while people in the area were heard asking for help. The men supposedly introduced themselves as policemen.

Dayoha and Gumanao had been missing since January 10, when the former sent a text message indicating they had docked in Cebu City and were waiting to disembark. They were reunited with their families on January 16.

"As we conduct our own independent investigation, CHR strongly urges law enforcement agencies to treat this case with urgency. For justice's sake, this case must be pursued to the fullest extent of the law," the CHR said.

"Enforced disappearance is a serious human rights violation," it added.

Dayoha and Gumanao were reported to have been detained with no communication and were interrogated in different rooms.

The commission stressed that any form of arbitrary, unlawful deprivation of liberty such as illegal arrest, detention or abduction is punishable under the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 2012.

Cooperation

The CHR also called on shipping firm 2GO Group, Inc. and concerned authorities to cooperate and maintain transparency "so we may ascertain the truth on this matter."

The commission noted that 2GO, Cebu Port Authority, Maritime Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas denied any sort of commotion at the pier when asked by concerned colleagues.

"Perpetrators must be held accountable in the name of serving justice to all, regardless of socio-political affiliations and ideological beliefs," it said.

Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Philippine National Police chief, is quoted in media reports as saying a probe into the abduction is already underway.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla also indicated willingness to tap the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident, although no official department order has been issued for the NBI to work on the case. — with report from Xave Gregorio