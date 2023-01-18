^

Headlines

CHR condemns abduction of Cebu development workers, launches investigation

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 1:11pm
CHR condemns abduction of Cebu development workers, launches investigation
Candle-light protest for Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha on January 16, 2023
University of the Philippines Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday condemned the apparent abduction of Cebu-based development workers as the commission stressed that enforced disappearance is a grave human rights violation.

In a statement, the CHR said it is investigating the abduction of Arman Dayoha and Dyan Gumanao. Dayoha is the coordinator of the Alliance of Health Workers in Cebu, while Gumanao is a volunteer coordinator of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers in Central Visayas.

A video first published by publication Tug-ani showed men in plainclothes shoving the two activists into a vehicle at the Cebu City port, while people in the area were heard asking for help. The men supposedly introduced themselves as policemen.  

Dayoha and Gumanao had been missing since January 10, when the former sent a text message indicating they had docked in Cebu City and were waiting to disembark. They were reunited with their families on January 16.

"As we conduct our own independent investigation, CHR strongly urges law enforcement agencies to treat this case with urgency. For justice's sake, this case must be pursued to the fullest extent of the law," the CHR said.

"Enforced disappearance is a serious human rights violation," it added.

Dayoha and Gumanao were reported to have been detained with no communication and were interrogated in different rooms.

The commission stressed that any form of arbitrary, unlawful deprivation of liberty such as illegal arrest, detention or abduction is punishable under the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 2012.

Cooperation

The CHR also called on shipping firm 2GO Group, Inc. and concerned authorities to cooperate and maintain transparency "so we may ascertain the truth on this matter."

The commission noted that 2GO, Cebu Port Authority, Maritime Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas denied any sort of commotion at the pier when asked by concerned colleagues.

"Perpetrators must be held accountable in the name of serving justice to all, regardless of socio-political affiliations and ideological beliefs," it said.

Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Philippine National Police chief, is quoted in media reports as saying a probe into the abduction is already underway. 

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla also indicated willingness to tap the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident, although no official department order has been issued for the NBI to work on the case. — with report from Xave Gregorio

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
German envoy: Hiring health workers part of agreement with Philippines, not 'piracy'

German envoy: Hiring health workers part of agreement with Philippines, not 'piracy'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The German envoy cited the Triple Win Program that was inked with the Philippines in 2013, which facilitates the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Germany not pirating Filipino nursing students &ndash; envoy

Germany not pirating Filipino nursing students – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Germany is not pirating Filipino nursing students, German Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR
play

PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR

1 day ago
The first LPA was spotted 290 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte. Another LPA was seen 125 km west northwest...
Headlines
fbtw
DOF chief sees economy growing by 6.5% this year

DOF chief sees economy growing by 6.5% this year

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The Philippine economy may expand by about 6.5 percent this year or within forecast while full-year growth in 2022 is expected...
Headlines
fbtw
Davos trip to burnish Marcos international reputation &ndash; think tank

Davos trip to burnish Marcos international reputation – think tank

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
President Marcos’ attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland “will only serve to burnish his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, US hold strategic dialogue on alliance this week

Philippines, US hold strategic dialogue on alliance this week

1 hour ago
This year’s Bilateral Strategic Dialogue will cover talks on defense, economic and people-to-people ties, among ot...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH sees plateauing of COVID-19 cases

DOH sees plateauing of COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
“Right now, our COVID-19 cases are plateauing. Infections are going down,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario...
Headlines
fbtw
House told to condemn, probe apparent abduction of Cebu activists

House told to condemn, probe apparent abduction of Cebu activists

4 hours ago
The three-member Makabayan bloc is urging the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate what they called the “abduction...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ junks murder raps vs police officers over killing of labor leader in Bloody Sunday raids

DOJ junks murder raps vs police officers over killing of labor leader in Bloody Sunday raids

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Department of Justice dismissed the murder complaints filed against 17 police officers over the killing of labor leader...
Headlines
fbtw
Maria Ressa cleared of four tax violation charges

Maria Ressa cleared of four tax violation charges

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Court of Tax Appeals has acquitted Rappler CEO and veteran journalist Maria Ressa of tax violation case, clearing her...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with