House told to condemn, probe apparent abduction of Cebu activists

MANILA, Philippines — The three-member Makabayan bloc is urging the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate what they called the “abduction and enforced disappearance” of two Cebu-based activists, stressing that this might just be a “prelude to more human rights violations.”

A video first published by UP Cebu student publication Tug-ani showed what appeared to be the abduction of union organizers Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dahoya at the Cebu City port at the hands of men in civilian clothing who supposedly introduced themselves as policemen.

Gumanao and Dahoya had been missing since January 10, when the former sent a text message saying they had docked in Cebu City and were waiting to disembark. The two managed to contact their families on January 16, the same day that a press conference was held to announce that they had been found.

The Makabayan bloc said in House Resolution No. 695 that during the time that they were missing, they were “blindfolded, handcuffed, driven in circles, detained and interrogated in separate rooms.”

“Congress should investigate their abduction and enforced disappearance to help in preventing this human rights violation from happening again,” Reps. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list), Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) and Raoul Danniel Manuel (Kabataan party-list) said.

“If it aims to keep true to its constitutional duty of representing the interests of the people and protecting their rights and welfare, Congress must step up and address the worsening human rights situation and climate of fear in the Philippines and the narrowing democratic space,” they added.

The lawmakers said that what happened to Gumanao and Dahoya came after the two reported incidents of surveillance and red-tagging by suspected state agents since 2020.

“Given their backgrounds as human rights defenders and the several incidents of red-tagging, surveillance, threats and harassment against them, it is highly likely that their abduction and enforced disappearance is part of the ongoing blatant state attacks on unionists and union rights,” the lawmakers said.

They noted in their resolution that the apparent abduction and enforced disappearance of Gumanao and Dayoha is similar to the kidnappings during the time of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“During Martial Law, more than 1,600 people went missing or became desaparecidos because of their work in forwarding the democratic rights of the Filipinos at a time of a dire national economic crisis,” they said.

Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. is quoted in media reports as saying an investigation into the abduction is already underway.

He said the PNP is looking into the case because of reports that the activists' abductors had introduced themselves as police officers but were not in uniform.

He is also quoted as saying he does not believe that the abductors are police personnel.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla also indicated willingness to tap the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident, although no official department order has been issued for the NBI to work on the case. — Xave Gregorio