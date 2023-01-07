Centino back as AFP chief of staff

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the oath taking of General Andres Centino as the new Chief of Staff ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

MANILA, Philippines — Gen. Andres Centino is back as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, just five months after he handed the reigns of the military to Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro — who took over Centino’s post in August 2022.

According to a statement from the Malacañang released Friday night, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. led the oath taking of Centino as the “new Chief of Staff of the [AFP].”

This means Centino has resumed to take the post he held from Nov. 12, 2021 to Aug. 8, 2022, after which Bacarro became the AFP chief of staff. During this period, Centino was nominated as ambassador to India as reported by Inquirer.

Bacarro was supposed to be the first AFP chief of staff with a fixed three-year term, pursuant to the newly enacted Republic Act 11709.

The Palace noted during Centino’s stint as military chief, he “implemented four major thrusts” that are operational efficiency, optimal use of resources, advancement of professionalism and meritocracy within the organization, and capability development.

It also said Centino lead in launching military campaigns to combat insurgents and local terrorist groups.

The Palace has yet to explain the sudden change of command at the AFP. — Kristine Joy Patag