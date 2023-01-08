^

Headlines

Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot

Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 12:15pm
Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot
File photo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it will let the Philippine National Police look into a supposedly leaked memorandum claiming police were on high alert due to the resignation of defense department personnel while also assuring the public that things are normal within the uniformed services.

The memorandum that the PNP has disavowed circulated online just hours after the AFP had a change of command ceremony for Gen. Andres Centino, who reassumed his post as military chief months after being replaced.

"The memo did not come from us and the PNP already said the memo is not official so we will leave it up to them to conduct an investigation," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said in Filipino during an interview over Super Radyo DZBB on Sunday.

A memorandum with the PNP letterhead, allegedly signed by Police Col. Alikhan Yusop, called on a "full alert status" for its personnel on Saturday "in view of the resignation of all personnel" under the Department of National Defense in Camp Aguinaldo. Police personnel were ordered to monitor the activities of AFP troops in their areas, the disavowed memo read.

The PNP quickly clarified that the memo circulating online and in group chats was not official and said their heightened alert status is part of the security plan for the “Walk of Faith” slated for the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila. 

READ: Amid 'destabilization' rumors, PNP says heightened alert status is for 'Walk of Faith'

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, the AFP said that the change of command from Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro to Gen. Centino "went on smoothly."

"The AFP assures everyone that everything is normal. The movements of PNP assets are part of the simulation exercises in preparation for the Feast of the Black Nazarene," the AFP said in a statement.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Oil prices down next week

Oil prices down next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Pump prices are seen going down next week, with a hefty rollback possibly in store for diesel and kerosene.
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla son walks free after acquittal in P1.3M drug possession case
play

Remulla son walks free after acquittal in P1.3M drug possession case

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
Juanito Jose Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, was freed from detention Friday after a Las Piñas...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid 'destabilization' rumors, PNP says heightened alert status is for 'Walk of Faith'

Amid 'destabilization' rumors, PNP says heightened alert status is for 'Walk of Faith'

18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police said they are on heightened alert status starting Saturday as part of security protocols for...
Headlines
fbtw
Acop to DOTr: Wrap up pilot study on motorcycle taxis

Acop to DOTr: Wrap up pilot study on motorcycle taxis

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is taking too long to study the operation of motorcycle taxis in the country that a lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Centino back as AFP chief of staff

Centino back as AFP chief of staff

23 hours ago
Gen. Andres Centino is back as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, just five months after he handed the reigns...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gatchalian: Government should ensure raising quality of teacher education

Gatchalian: Government should ensure raising quality of teacher education

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The government should commit to raise the quality of teacher education as learners and students will benefit the most from...
Headlines
fbtw
Around 2,000 pending cases remain at Comelec

Around 2,000 pending cases remain at Comelec

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is still facing a backlog of over 2,000 cases that have been pending since 2007 despite its recent...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Prioritize bill on higher pension for disabled veterans&rsquo;

‘Prioritize bill on higher pension for disabled veterans’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The 28-year-old law of providing the measly amount of P1,000 to P1,700 monthly pension for military veterans and their dependents...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP welcomes back Centino as 59th chief of staff

AFP welcomes back Centino as 59th chief of staff

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday welcomed back Gen. Andres Centino as its 59th chief of staff, replacing Lt....
Headlines
fbtw

Malasakit Centers have aided over 7 million Filipinos – DOH

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Over seven million Filipinos, mostly the poor, have benefited from the medical assistance extended by the Malasakit Center, the Department of Health reported over the weekend.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with