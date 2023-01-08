Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it will let the Philippine National Police look into a supposedly leaked memorandum claiming police were on high alert due to the resignation of defense department personnel while also assuring the public that things are normal within the uniformed services.

The memorandum that the PNP has disavowed circulated online just hours after the AFP had a change of command ceremony for Gen. Andres Centino, who reassumed his post as military chief months after being replaced.

"The memo did not come from us and the PNP already said the memo is not official so we will leave it up to them to conduct an investigation," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said in Filipino during an interview over Super Radyo DZBB on Sunday.

A memorandum with the PNP letterhead, allegedly signed by Police Col. Alikhan Yusop, called on a "full alert status" for its personnel on Saturday "in view of the resignation of all personnel" under the Department of National Defense in Camp Aguinaldo. Police personnel were ordered to monitor the activities of AFP troops in their areas, the disavowed memo read.

The PNP quickly clarified that the memo circulating online and in group chats was not official and said their heightened alert status is part of the security plan for the “Walk of Faith” slated for the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila.

READ: Amid 'destabilization' rumors, PNP says heightened alert status is for 'Walk of Faith'

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, the AFP said that the change of command from Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro to Gen. Centino "went on smoothly."

"The AFP assures everyone that everything is normal. The movements of PNP assets are part of the simulation exercises in preparation for the Feast of the Black Nazarene," the AFP said in a statement.