DOH: We can't buy more COVID vaccine doses unless state of calamity extended

Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 1:19pm
DOH: We can't buy more COVID vaccine doses unless state of calamity extended
A health worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Marikina Sports Complex on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The government can still continue the rollout of vaccines if President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. decides against the extension of the state of calamity due to COVID-19, but it cannot purchase additional doses, the Department of Health said Friday.

The DOH sought to extend the declaration of the state of calamity, which is set to expire on December 31, to allow the continued implementation of measures to combat the pandemic.

But on Thursday, Marcos said he was "very, very hesitant" to allow the extension "because we are not in a state of calamity anymore, technically speaking."

In a message to reports, the health department said the Office of the President is studying its recommendations carefully.

"If the extension will not be approved, we can still continue with the COVID-19 vaccination program using existing doses considering their validity is hinged on their Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs). But, we cannot procure additional doses, including the bivalent vaccines," the DOH said.

"Also, it is expected that the number of vaccinators will decrease as other cadres such as pharmacists may no longer be tapped, and willingness to vaccinate may decrease as immunity from liability is not guaranteed," it added.

The agency also said it was informed that a special authority to purchase jabs may be granted to ensure an undisrupted vaccination program.

The DOH is currently in talks with vaccine makers and the United Nations-backed COVAX facility to secure bivalent vaccines, which are expected to become available in the country in the first quarter of 2023.

The agency also said it has requested the president to certify the bill creating the country’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Once passed into law, the CDC Act shall serve as legal basis for the continued and uninterrupted implementation of the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program and response for other future public health emergencies, without the need for the declaration of a state of calamity," it said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

COVID-19 VACCINES
