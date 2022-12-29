^

Headlines

Jeepney routes reopened as Metro Manila struggles with transport shortage

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 4:00pm
Jeepney routes reopened as Metro Manila struggles with transport shortage
This file photo shows a barker of a jeepney in Metro Manila.
STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ordered Thursday the resumption of operations of the remaining pre-pandemic routes of public utility vehicles to ensure sufficient public transportation as mobility restrictions continue to ease up.

More people have been going out to work or for leisure, and students are set to undergo full face-to-face class mode next year as the Philippines reopens.

In Memorandum Circular No. 2022-084, the LTFRB ordered the resumption of operations of both traditional and modernized public utility jeepney services, including UV Express services, within the Metro Manila Urban Transportation Integration Study Update and Capacity Enhancement Program area on their original routes prior to the pandemic.

On top of this, the LTFRB said that an additional 28 routes will also be opened to cover areas within the National Capital Region such as Manila, Parañaque, Makati, Pasay, Marikina, Pasig, Makati and Quezon City.

"We have anticipated that there will be increased demand in public transportation, hence the opening of more routes to meet that demand," LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said in his statement.

"It took a while to assess everything based on existing public health protocols and we hope the reverting of these routes to their old structures will provide the riding public more convenience in reaching their destinations."

Months in the making

Transport and commuter groups have actually been calling for the return of pre-pandemic routes since July after the latter were shuttered in 2020 amid pandemic restrictions. For months, workers and students commuted under Alert Level 1 despite the severely crippled public transport supply.

READ: LTFRB urged: Expedite return of pre-pandemic routes to avoid student commuter crisis

In July, Sen. Grace Poe said that finally opening up the old jeepney routes would be "a viable solution to avert a commuter pandemonium when majority of the 28 million students, mixed with millions more workers, go out on the streets for a ride to their destinations and back home."

"While there are buses deployed, they run only in main thoroughfares and do not service the secondary roads where residences are usually situated," Poe said.

"We have had enough of scenes of dehumanizing conditions of commuters when they have to bear long lines, elbow their way to get inside a vehicle, stand up for hours in a bus or even hitch a ride."

Earlier survey results by transport advocacy network The Passenger Forum also found that 79% of respondents agree that their waiting time to get a ride is too long while 96% disagree that the number of public utility vehicles on the road is enough to service commuters.

RELATED: Commuter group: Most Filipino commuters say waiting time too long, PUV supply lacking

Commuters still in crisis

The Passenger Forum has long been warning of another "shock" in the commuting crisis in Metro Manila with face-to-face classes coming soon to boost the demand for public transport on the road. 

As commuters flocked back to their home provinces for the holidays, Metro Manila's public transport system once again collapsed under its own weight as terminals were caught unprepared for the deluge of commuters. Long queues in transport hubs were a common sight on social media in the days leading up to Christmas. 

Joel Bolano, LTFRB Technical Division chief, said that the resumption of operations of public transport in their original, pre-pandemic routes should make commuting easier and more convenient for the riding public moving forward.

Check out the full list of routes in the memorandum circular below: 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DOTR

LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD

LTFRB

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

PUBLIC UTILITY VEHICLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

Over 3M SIMs enrolled on second day of mandatory registration

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Some 3.3 million SIMs were enrolled on the second day of mandatory registration, the National Telecommunications Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport group urges DOTr: Rethink privatization of EDSA Carousel

Transport group urges DOTr: Rethink privatization of EDSA Carousel

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"We know that the interest of the private sector is how to increase revenue while lowering their operating costs and wages...
Headlines
fbtw
Wet Thursday in parts of Philippines due to LPA, amihan

Wet Thursday in parts of Philippines due to LPA, amihan

7 hours ago
The low pressure area was last seen 100 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Headlines
fbtw
Veterans, popular neophytes take Senate seats

Veterans, popular neophytes take Senate seats

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The exit of the old guard, return of veterans and the entry of popular neophytes after the May elections led to a leadership...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: Casualties from Christmas shear line floods now at 32

NDRRMC: Casualties from Christmas shear line floods now at 32

7 hours ago
Meanwhile, 24,557 families or 101,613 individuals continue to seek shelter from the effects of the rains and remain...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senator wants cybersecurity development in basic education

Senator wants cybersecurity development in basic education

3 hours ago
"When it comes to coding, for example, I think it should be introduced as early as junior high school level so that students...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Christmas shear line floods, landslides climbs to 33

Death toll from Christmas shear line floods, landslides climbs to 33

4 hours ago
One person died and three others were missing in the southern Philippines after being hit by a landslide, police said Thursday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Calling inflation's peak, BSP says prices likely soared higher in December

Calling inflation's peak, BSP says prices likely soared higher in December

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
In a statement on Thursday, the central bank projected inflation would land between the range of 7.8-8.6% in December. Inflation...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals&rsquo; group backs state of calamity extension

Private hospitals’ group backs state of calamity extension

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Amid the threat of a new COVID-19 variant, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. has given its full support...
Headlines
fbtw
Tourism generates P149 billion as COVID-19 restrictions eased

Tourism generates P149 billion as COVID-19 restrictions eased

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The tourism department has generated P149 billion or $2.6 billion in revenues as of November this year as the government further...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with