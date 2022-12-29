Jeepney routes reopened as Metro Manila struggles with transport shortage

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ordered Thursday the resumption of operations of the remaining pre-pandemic routes of public utility vehicles to ensure sufficient public transportation as mobility restrictions continue to ease up.

More people have been going out to work or for leisure, and students are set to undergo full face-to-face class mode next year as the Philippines reopens.

In Memorandum Circular No. 2022-084, the LTFRB ordered the resumption of operations of both traditional and modernized public utility jeepney services, including UV Express services, within the Metro Manila Urban Transportation Integration Study Update and Capacity Enhancement Program area on their original routes prior to the pandemic.

On top of this, the LTFRB said that an additional 28 routes will also be opened to cover areas within the National Capital Region such as Manila, Parañaque, Makati, Pasay, Marikina, Pasig, Makati and Quezon City.

"We have anticipated that there will be increased demand in public transportation, hence the opening of more routes to meet that demand," LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said in his statement.

"It took a while to assess everything based on existing public health protocols and we hope the reverting of these routes to their old structures will provide the riding public more convenience in reaching their destinations."

Months in the making

Transport and commuter groups have actually been calling for the return of pre-pandemic routes since July after the latter were shuttered in 2020 amid pandemic restrictions. For months, workers and students commuted under Alert Level 1 despite the severely crippled public transport supply.

In July, Sen. Grace Poe said that finally opening up the old jeepney routes would be "a viable solution to avert a commuter pandemonium when majority of the 28 million students, mixed with millions more workers, go out on the streets for a ride to their destinations and back home."

"While there are buses deployed, they run only in main thoroughfares and do not service the secondary roads where residences are usually situated," Poe said.

"We have had enough of scenes of dehumanizing conditions of commuters when they have to bear long lines, elbow their way to get inside a vehicle, stand up for hours in a bus or even hitch a ride."

Earlier survey results by transport advocacy network The Passenger Forum also found that 79% of respondents agree that their waiting time to get a ride is too long while 96% disagree that the number of public utility vehicles on the road is enough to service commuters.

Commuters still in crisis

The Passenger Forum has long been warning of another "shock" in the commuting crisis in Metro Manila with face-to-face classes coming soon to boost the demand for public transport on the road.

As commuters flocked back to their home provinces for the holidays, Metro Manila's public transport system once again collapsed under its own weight as terminals were caught unprepared for the deluge of commuters. Long queues in transport hubs were a common sight on social media in the days leading up to Christmas.

Joel Bolano, LTFRB Technical Division chief, said that the resumption of operations of public transport in their original, pre-pandemic routes should make commuting easier and more convenient for the riding public moving forward.

Check out the full list of routes in the memorandum circular below: