Sister of 'middleman' in Percy Lapid slay now under witness protection

Mourners hold placards for slain journalist Percival Mabasa during his funeral at Paranaque, Metro Manila on October 9, 2022. Mabasa, a Philippine radio broadcaster, was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — The sister of one of the alleged middlemen in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid is now under the witness protection program after she shared with authorities information that could point to those behind the death of her brother.

Department of Justice spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV told reporters Tuesday that they saw a “risk to her life” due to the information she has which she divulged in a meeting with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“We determined that there is indeed a risk to her life so we immediately entered her into the witness protection program and brought her to a temporary shelter,” Clavano said in Filipino.

Villamor’s sister initially came forward and sought the help of Sen. Raffy Tulfo for protection as she claimed to have names of three people who may be behind the death of her brother, who was also identified Cristito by police investigators.

Villamor’s sister told Tulfo in his radio program “Wanted sa Radyo” that her brother messaged her on Facebook Messenger at 11:59 a.m. on October 18, just a few hours before his declared time of death, to bare the names of three inmates who should be investigated should he die.

Clavano said this information is “relevant and it poses a threat to her life.”

But he added that it is “yet to be seen” whether these claims by Villamor’s sister are credible as they are still verifying them.

“All these are allegations as of now. so we have to verify, we have to vet,” Clavano said. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag