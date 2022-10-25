PNP says Percy Lapid's family receiving death threats

Family members grieve the loss of journalist Percival Mabasa at their home in Las Pinas, suburban Manila on October 4, 2022. Mabasa, a Philippine radio broadcaster was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:59 a.m.) — The family of slain broadcaster Percy Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, said Tuesday that they have been receiving death threats as the investigation into the radio broadcaster’s killing continued.

Journalist Roy Mabasa, Lapid’s brother who has been serving as the family's spokesperson, said on CNN Philippines "The Source" that even the slain radio commentator's children are getting threats.

"It's so brazen. They are threats to life. Intimidation. Cursing. I can't fathom how our society has gotten this low. It's like people have become so terrible," Mabasa said in Filipino.

PGen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Philippine National Police chief, said on ANC's "Headstart" that he has ordered to secure Lapid's family, but Mabasa said they are being cautious with their choice of security detail.

"We're careful with getting protection from just anywhere," Mabasa said. "We're also looking for people who we can trust."

Sen. Risa Hontiveros visited the Lapid family upon their request and relayed that they are now fearing for their lives after receiving the threats.

"Percy's children are being sent threats on Facebook or their personal cellphone numbers. One of them received a text message saying they're next," Hontiveros said in Filipino as she called for greater security and protection for the family.

Azurin said they are currently investigating the people behind the threats against the Mabasa family and vowed to unmask them as they suspected that they were also involved in the killing of the broadcaster.

Despite the threats, Mabasa said they have no choice but to continue the quest for justice for his brother, even if their life has been turned upside down by the killing.

"We will not be shaken. We will continue this. But the life we live in is no longer normal," Mabasa said.

Recently, Lapid’s family has questioned the sudden death of Cristito or Jun Villamor, one of the alleged middlemen involved in his fatal ambush earlier this month.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: The ‘middlemen’ in Percy Lapid’s killing

Foul play?

They also raised further concerns about the autopsy on Villamor’s body which suggested that he may have died due to a previous heart illness.

READ: Expert sees red flags in NBI autopsy findings on Percy Lapid slay ‘middleman’

Azurin, however, said he suspects that there may have been foul play in the death of Villamor, who died on the same day that confessed gunman Joel Escorial was presented to the press following his surrender.

READ: Surrender of Percy Mabasa's shooter leaves more questions than answers

Villamor’s sister has come forward and sought the help of Sen. Raffy Tulfo for protection as she claimed to have names of three people who may be behind the death of her brother.

Villamor’s sister told Tulfo in his radio program “Wanted sa Radyo” that her brother messaged her on Facebook Messenger at 11:59 a.m. on October 18, just a few hours before his declared time of death, to bare the names of three inmates who should be investigated should he die.

Tulfo kept Villamor’s sister from divulging the names of the detainees to protect and secure them in case they are called to stand as witnesses to the case.

The senator coordinated with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to ensure the safety of Villamor’s sister. — Xave Gregorio